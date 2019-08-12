Huntington North Vikings – Head Coach Bob Prescott (1st season at Huntington North, 101-103 in 23 seasons)
2018: 4-6 record under Rick Burnau
2019 Opener: August 23rd at Warsaw
Outlook: Bob Prescott – who has previously coached at Peru, Kankakee Valley, Knightstown, and Wes-Del – takes over a program that hasn’t posted a season above .500 since 2009, but there is some reason to be optimistic. After going winless in 2017 the Vikings bounced back to claim four victories last year. Fab 15 selection and Michigan State signee Damon Kaylor leaves a big void on the offensive line. Other key losses due to graduation include quarterback Brett Kaylor (signed with Trine), Chandler Beaty (Taylor), and Brock Eltzroth (Wooster) among others. Punter/kicker Aidan Hosler gives the Vikings a weapon on special teams. The Vikings return four starters on each side of the ball.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Huntington North Vikings
