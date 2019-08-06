2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Homestead Spartans

Homestead Spartans – Head Coach Chad Zolman (16th season, 125-41 overall)

2018: 7-4 record

2019 Opener: August 23 at Northrop

Outlook: Homestead’s four losses came against Luers, Dwenger, and Snider (twice, including the 6A sectional title game), so the Spartans will be looking to take that next step against top-tier competition this fall. Luke Goode and Jake Archbold split time at quarterback last season, but Goode is expected to lead the offense this fall as a junior while the senior Archbold focuses his efforts more on the defensive side of the ball – where he will likely play in college after garnering offers from Valpo and St. Francis among others. Tight end/receiver Griffin Little verbally committed to Bowling Green in May and should be a force as he returns from a torn ACL he suffered over the winter. Receiver Jared Kistler has an offered from Bowling Green and will see an expanded role this year, as will Nik Martin and Ryan Burton. Miami of Ohio recruit Cam Rogers will be counted on to anchor the defense.