Heritage Patriots – Head Coach Nico Tigulis (4th season, 6-24 overall)
2018: 2-8 record
2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Eastside
Outlook: After winning just one game in 2017 the Patriots doubled that total in 2018, and they enter 2019 hoping to continue that momentum. Quarterback Parker Tracey enters his senior season with 1,783 career passing yards and 11 TD passes. Tracey is being pushed at the QB spot by fellow senior Ryan Elias. Chase Luginbill will be counted on at the receiver position and in the defensive backfield, while Justin Burnham will anchor both sides of the line. The Patriots will have to replace graduated seniors Hunter Bradtmueller (1,081 rushing yards, 11 TDs last fall), Walter Knapke, and Charlie Woenker among others. The Patriots return six starters on each side of the football. Defensively, Hunter Teichman will be counted on to lead at linebacker, while Beau Bosler will play a big role in the secondary.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Heritage Patriots
