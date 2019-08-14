2019 Highlight Zone Preview: East Noble Knights

Norwell Knights – Head Coach Josh Gerber (4th year, 5-26 overall)2018: 2-8 record2019 Opener: August 23 at Jay CountyOutlook: With a 19-13 win at Bellmont in week four the Knights stood 2-2 on the season an in position for their best season under coach Josh Gerber. However, the Knights struggled down the stretch – something they’ll look to avoid in 2019. A good place to start is at quarterback where junior Eli Riley will be entering his third year as a starter after throwing for 952 yards and 9 TDs last fall. Running back Max Ringger has plenty of experience after rushing for 376 yards last fall - but the Knights only return two starters offensively as Garrison Brege, Landon Geiger, Brock Nunley, and Kyle Henschen have all graduated. The Knights also have no returning starters on the offensive line. Defensively, Cale Gray will be counted on to lead the defense, along with Joel Rinkenberger, who was having a solid season last year before it got cut short by injury.