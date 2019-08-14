2019 Highlight Zone Preview: DeKalb Barons

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DeKalb Barons – Head Coach Pete Kempf (6th season, 19-30 overall)
2018: 5-5 record
2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Angola
Outlook: After dropping 3 of their first 4 games the Barons got hot in the middle of the season, ripping off four straight wins (Columbia City, Huntington North, Norwell, and Bellmont) before a 7-0 loss to Leo in the regular season finale and a 33-32 loss to East Noble in the sectional opener ended their season. The Barons should bet a boost from Wawasee transfer Evan Eshbach. Last year with the Warriors he was a first-team All-NLC pick after throwing for 2,052 yards and 18 TDs as a junior. Running back Landon Miller (524 yards, 7 TDs) returns for his senior season, while fellow RB Tanner Jack (625 yards, 7 TDs) will be a junior. 6-foot-3, 270-pound Tylar Pomeroy may be the best lineman in the NE8, having received scholarship offers from Eastern Illinois and Siena Heights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss