DeKalb Barons – Head Coach Pete Kempf (6th season, 19-30 overall)
2018: 5-5 record
2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Angola
Outlook: After dropping 3 of their first 4 games the Barons got hot in the middle of the season, ripping off four straight wins (Columbia City, Huntington North, Norwell, and Bellmont) before a 7-0 loss to Leo in the regular season finale and a 33-32 loss to East Noble in the sectional opener ended their season. The Barons should bet a boost from Wawasee transfer Evan Eshbach. Last year with the Warriors he was a first-team All-NLC pick after throwing for 2,052 yards and 18 TDs as a junior. Running back Landon Miller (524 yards, 7 TDs) returns for his senior season, while fellow RB Tanner Jack (625 yards, 7 TDs) will be a junior. 6-foot-3, 270-pound Tylar Pomeroy may be the best lineman in the NE8, having received scholarship offers from Eastern Illinois and Siena Heights.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: DeKalb Barons
