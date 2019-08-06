2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Concordia Lutheran Cadets

Bishop Dwenger Saints - Head Coach Jason Garrett (2nd season, 14-1 overall)2018: 14-1 record, 4A state champs2019 Opener: August 23 at WayneOutlook: Coming off a state title in Jason Garrett's first season as head coach, the bar is high for the Saints. Dwenger will have a true home-field advantage this season, as their on campus stadium is set to be completed for their week two home opener against North Side. While the Saints graduated a number of key players, including lineman Joe Tippmann (who signed with Wisconsin) and linebacker T.J. McGarry (Columbia), quarterback Brenden Lytle is back for his junior season with a number of weapons. Hayden Ellinger, Devon Tippmann, Griffin Eifert, Patrick Finley, and Snider transfer Michael Ledo, Jr. are among the many talented skill position players on offense while I.U. commit Luke Wiginton will lead an experienced offensive line that also includes Joe Henry and lineman/tight end Vinny Fiacable.