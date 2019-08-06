2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Concordia Lutheran Cadets

Concordia Cadets – Head Coach Tim Mannigel (10th season, 46-56 overall)
2018: 5-6 record
2019 Opener: August 23 vs. South Side
Outlook: Fab 15 selection & Marian University signee Kamari Anderson-Drew has been a staple of the Cadets offense for the past three years, but has graduated, as has quarterback Jake Byrd. Junior Brandon Davis earned a handful of starts over the last few season at the quarterback position and could be in line to take over the offense. Whoever starts at QB will have a big target in 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver Jalen Vandenbosch, who has received offers from Siena Heights and St. Francis.

