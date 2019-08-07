2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Carroll Chargers

Wayne Generals – Head Coach Derrick Moore (5th season, 2018: 9-3 record2019 Opener: August 23 vs. Bishop DwengerOutlook: After steadily building from 0 wins in 2015 to 2 in 2016 to 5 in 2017 the Generals cashed in on their talent and experience last fall with a 9 win season that saw Wayne fall by just point to eventual 4A state champion Bishop Dwenger in the sectional title game. With Craig Young now at Ohio State and Darius Alexander at Toledo the Generals lost two Fab 15 selections along with quarterback Branden Young (Trine), Tristan Pernell (Trine), and Aric Winborn (Concordia University) among others. Next up? How about Keshaun Fields? Fields was offered by Purdue over the summer after the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder rushed for 837 yards with 8 total TDs in the fall. He also holds offers from Toledo, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Western Illinois, and Akron. He'll form one of the top one-two punches in the SAC with receiver Nate Moore who recently transferred to Wayne. Last year as a junior at Bishop Luers Moore racked up 45 receptions for 836 yards and 14 TD catches. Moore has recently been offered a scholarship by D-2 Tiffin University.