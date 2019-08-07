2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Carroll Chargers

Carroll Chargers – Head Coach Doug Dinan (10th season, 66-36 overall)
2018: 3-7 record
2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Luers
Outlook: After seven straight winning season the Chargers had a rough 2018, but it wasn’t without its highlights – including a 38-14 win over Snider in week two. Among the players who graduated are Fab 15 selection Camdyn Childers (preferred walk-on at Purdue) at receiver, quarterback Gaven Vogt (St. Francis), and defensive lineman Terell Griffin (USF). Defensive back Ray Vollmer has gotten offers from Indiana State and Valpo and will be counted on to fill a larger role this fall. Sophomore quarterback Jeffery Becker is one of the leading candidates to lead the offense.

