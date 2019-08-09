2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Bishop Luers Knights

Bishop Luers Knights – Head Coach Kyle Lindsay (7th season, 44-34 overall)

2018: 9-5 record, won 3A regional title

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Carroll

Outlook: After knocking off Mishawaka Marian 42-6 in the 3A regional title game the Knights fell to eventual 3A state champ West Lafayette at semi-state. Luers graduates two of the area’s top players in Fab 15 selections Norman Knapke (QB) and Jordan Presley (RB), but the cupboard is far from bare. Senior Christian Fly and sophomore Carson Clark (a transfer from Concordia) are battling for the starting QB job, with Fly holding the advantage so far. While Nate Moore (45 receptions, 836 yards, 14 TDs) transferred to Wayne, Jamic Johnson returns after racking up 45 catches for 743 yards and 8 TDs as a junior. Running back Brayden Cowherd is alos expected to see more carries this fall. Defensive standouts Camari Harris (Northern Illinois) and Allan Jackson along with jack-of-all-trades Justin Gaston will also be missed. However, defensive back Ramon Anderson (80 tackles), linebacker Nick Birkmeier (82 tackles), and defensive lineman Will Derrick (First Team All-SAC, 17.5 TFL) return. After much back-and-forth this off-season, the Knights will play in 2A this fall, the classification where they have won all 11 of the program’s state titles.