Bellmont Braves – Head Coach Eric Davis (1st season at Bellmont, 27-75 in 11 seasons)
2018: 2-10 record under Marty Ballard
2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Adams Central
Outlook: After not winning a game during the regular season last fall the Braves got hot in the playoffs, beating Garrett and Concordia to reach the sectional title game where they fell 27-14 to Bishop Luers. New coach Eric Davis is looking to build off that postseason momentum down in Decatur after previously serving as head coach at Blackford, Greencastle, Taylor, Tri-County, and Frankfort. Senior Johnathan Wilder returns as the starting quarterback but his top target Aaron Lehman has graduated, as have standouts Noah Macklin and Colin Mills. Caden Friedt would have likely been counted on at running back and linebacker this season but is out with an injury suffered in wrestling. Senior AJ Kable and Nate Ulman will help anchor both sides of the line.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Bellmont Braves
