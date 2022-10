WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Smith’s message in the locker room this past Friday night struck the right notes as the Warriors went out and defeated Culver Academy 16-14 at Etzler Field.

WANE-TV went behind the scenes for the Warriors pregame speech in the latest Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill,” highlighting the best sights and sounds of the gridiron in week seven of the season.

Tune into the Highlight Zone on Friday at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!