LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – The Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” lived up to its billing last Friday night as West Noble edged Lakeland 35-34 in overtime to clinch the NECC Big Division title!

Before the showdown in Ligonier we went behind-the-scene to mic up West Noble head coach Monte Mawhorter for his pregame speech. Check out all the action in the latest Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill.”