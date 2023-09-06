NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – During the day New Haven head coach Kyle Booher is a science teacher, so it is really no surprise the Bulldogs have developed their team ‘chemistry.’

WANE-TV went behind the scenes with coach Booher before last Friday’s Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” against DeKalb. The Bulldogs then went out and beat the Barons 48-28 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Tune in next Wednesday at 6 p.m. when we’ll go inside the Leo locker room with coach Jason Doerffler ahead of a huge week four match-up between the Lions and New Haven.