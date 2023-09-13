LEO, Ind. (WANE) – It was the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” but so far the New Haven-Leo contest last Friday night has been the Game of the Year, with the Bulldogs edging the Lions 42-41 in overtime.

We go behind the scenes of that instant classic with Leo head coach Jason Doerffler in this week’s Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill.”

Leo will head to East Noble for another key NE8 conference contest this Friday. It’s one of the many games we’ll feature on the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!