HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – This fall the Highlight Zone takes you behind the scenes on a football-filled Friday night as the “2 Minute Drill” returns to WANE-TV!

Each Friday, WANE plans to mic up a coach in the locker room for his pregame speech. Then the following Wednesday during the 6 p.m. news we’ll present you with 120 seconds of the best sights and sounds from that night.

In week one we mic’d up Huntington North head coach Bob Prescott, as the Vikings opened their new football facility in front of a packed house.