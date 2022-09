BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – With three consecutive seasons of double-digit wins, Todd Mason and the Blazers have caught fire at Eastside.

Coming off their first-ever regional title, the Blazers are in prime position to win the NECC small division title here in 2022 thanks, in part, to last week’s 54-12 win over Prairie Heights.

No better time than now to go behind the scenes in Butler for your latest Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill.”