BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Alyx Brandewie is a familiar face to Highlight Zone fans, but this season he’s in a new place as the former Manchester High School coach is in his first year leading the Eastside football program.

Eastside hosted Adams Central in week two for the Blazers home opener – and first home game under Brandewie. WANE-TV went inside the locker room to capture the sights and sounds of Friday night’s pregame speech for this week’s edition of the Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill.”