KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to the sights and sounds of a Friday night, nobody gets you closer than the Highlight Zone.

That’s true again this football season, as each Friday WANE-TV will mic up a coach and go inside the locker room for his pregame speech.

We’ll bring you the best from behind the scenes on Wednesday as 6 p.m. in a segment called the “Highlight Zone 2 Minute Drill.”

In week one of the season we mic’d up East Noble coach Luke Amstutz, who went on to lead his team to a 45-7 victory over Bishop Luers that night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”