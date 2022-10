FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You have to have passion to play the sport of football, and Bishop Dwenger certainly has plenty of that – and it start with their head coach.

Saints coach Jason Garrett allowed WANE-TV to go behind the scenes before last Friday’s big showdown against Snider at Shields Field.

Check out coach Garrett’s impassioned pregame speech leading up to the Highlight Zone’s “Game of the Week” in your latest edition of the “2 Minute Drill.”