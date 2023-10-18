ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – After finishing second in the NECC Small Division standings, Central Noble hosted Garrett in week nine for a tune-up before the playoffs and WANE-TV went inside the locker room with first-year head coach Zach Baber of the Cougars for your latest Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill.”

The Cougars finished the regular season 3-6 overall and will host Prairie Heights – a team Central Noble beat 52-0 in week four – Friday night in 2A sectional action.

