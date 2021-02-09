2/9 Prep Hoops Recap – Blackhawk, Homestead, Carroll victorious

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a busy night for boys basketball with Blackhawk Christian, Homestead, and Carroll all earning wins on Tuesday night.

2A no. 1 Blackhawk got 28 points from Purdue-bound senior Caleb Furst as the Braves erased a 16-point halftime deficit to beat Snider 88-81 at Kilmer Court. Zane Burke added 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists (the second triple-double in BCHS history) for the Braves while Snider was placed by Jade Moore with 25 and Karson Jenkins with 23.

4A no. 1 Homestead improved to 20-0 with a 85-34 win against Wayne. The game had to be moved from Homestead’s main gym to its auxiliary gym at halftime after a dunk attempt cracked the rim. Homestead was led by Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer’s 27 points while Grant Simmons added 18. The Spartans played without senior Luke Goode who sat out the game with an ankle issue.

Carroll improved to 7-0 in SAC play as the Chargers edged visiting North Side 66-63 at Charger Fieldhouse. Ryan Preston led Carroll with 16 points while Brauntae Johnson paced the Legends with 22.