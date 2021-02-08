2/9 Prep Basketball Recap – Antwerp, Angola earn Monday night wins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The no. 1 team in Ohio’s Division IV state poll felt right at home Monday night at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium as visiting Antwerp bested host Woodlan, while Angola left the Summit City with a 51-39 victory over the SAC’s Concordia Cadets to headline area prep basketball action.

Antwerp moved to 16-1 on the season with a 65-43 win over the host Warriors. Freshman Landon Brewer paced the Archers with 16 points while Austin Lichty added 13 points, Owen Sheedy 12, an Jagger Landers 11. Woodlan was led by Joe Reidy with 21 points.

At Concordia, it was Angola over the host Cadets 51-39 behind 19 points and 11 rebounds from Brian Parrish. Angola’s Joel Knox chipped in with 10 points and 10 boards. Concordia was led by Sam Aumick with 13 points.

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Angola 51, Ft. Wayne Concordia 39

Antwerp, Ohio 65, Woodlan 43

Brownsburg 63, Fishers 48

Carroll (Flora) 60, Maconaquah 46

Goshen 45, Plymouth 31

Indpls Washington 72, Indpls Herron 62

Leo 57, DeKalb 53

Morgan Twp. 62, S. Central (Union Mills) 51

Northridge 52, Wawasee 32