FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 9 Homestead bested visiting New Haven 82-67 to headline area prep hoops on Wednesday night as the Spartans prepare to face Concordia on Friday in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”
Fletcher Loyer tallied 27 points to lead the Spartans, while Andrew Leeper had 19. Loyer also hit a major milestone, reaching 2,000 career points between his two years in the state of Michigan and two years at Homestead.
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Floyd Central 75, Silver Creek 47
Frankton 81, Daleville 71
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 65, E. Noble 55
Homestead 82, New Haven 67
Lebanon 64, Speedway 57
Noblesville 70, Hamilton Hts. 46
Rochester 58, Oregon-Davis 41
Rock Creek Academy 54, Lanesville 43
Switzerland Co. 60, Clarksville 55
Western 67, Sheridan 35
Wood Memorial 70, Vincennes Rivet 40
Woodlan 54, S. Adams 26