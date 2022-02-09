FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 9 Homestead bested visiting New Haven 82-67 to headline area prep hoops on Wednesday night as the Spartans prepare to face Concordia on Friday in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Fletcher Loyer tallied 27 points to lead the Spartans, while Andrew Leeper had 19. Loyer also hit a major milestone, reaching 2,000 career points between his two years in the state of Michigan and two years at Homestead.

With that last basket, Fletcher Loyer has reached a milestone scoring mark. With 803 points from Clarkston High School to go along with his two years at Homestead, he has gotten to 2,000 career points in high school. Congratulations, Fletcher! pic.twitter.com/mIpX04umtz — Homestead Athletics (@Spartytweets) February 10, 2022

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Floyd Central 75, Silver Creek 47

Frankton 81, Daleville 71

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 65, E. Noble 55

Homestead 82, New Haven 67

Lebanon 64, Speedway 57

Noblesville 70, Hamilton Hts. 46

Rochester 58, Oregon-Davis 41

Rock Creek Academy 54, Lanesville 43

Switzerland Co. 60, Clarksville 55

Western 67, Sheridan 35

Wood Memorial 70, Vincennes Rivet 40

Woodlan 54, S. Adams 26