2/9 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Homestead (12) 19-0 240 1
- Carmel 16-2 176 4
- Lawrence North 17-2 170 2
- Indpls Cathedral 14-2 168 3
- Plainfield 16-1 148 7
- S. Bend Adams 17-1 126 6
- Warren Central 14-5 125 8
- Lafayette Jeff 15-2 82 5
- Indianapolis Attucks 14-4 74 9
- Gary West 13-3 53 NR
Others receiving votes:
Fishers 27. Zionsville 14. McCutcheon 13. Ev. Reitz 12. Crown Point 12.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Hammond (11) 12-1 230 1
- Silver Creek 12-4 198 4
- Ev. Bosse 14-1 165 2
- Mishawaka Marian 13-2 159 5
- Heritage Hills 13-2 153 3
- Leo (1) 14-1 152 6
- Greensburg 13-2 102 7
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 11-3 100 8
- Danville 12-2 63 9
- Sullivan 14-2 55 10
Others receiving votes:
Guerin Catholic 37. Hamilton Hts. 7. Speedway 7. Western 6. Connersville 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12) 16-1 240 1
- Shenandoah 16-3 212 2
- S. Spencer 13-2 182 3
- Linton-Stockton 16-3 146 4
- Central Noble 16-1 139 5
- Parke Heritage 17-3 125 6
- S. Ripley 15-1 109 8
- Indpls Covenant Christian 15-3 62 7
- Blackford 13-4 59 9
- Madison-Grant 14-2 53 NR
Others receiving votes:
Westview 48. Northeastern 28. Rochester 16. Eastern Hancock 9. Carroll (Flora) 6. Churubusco 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (12) 17-2 240 1
- Loogootee 15-3 212 2
- Kouts 16-2 184 3
- Edinburgh 15-4 130 7
- N. Daviess 14-3 129 8
- Tindley 11-7 111 5
- Orleans 13-2 110 6
- Indpls Lutheran 16-3 98 9
- Bloomfield 10-5 83 4
- Morristown 13-4 51 10
Others receiving votes:
Lafayette Catholic 27. Covington 21. Triton 20. Greenwood Christian 10. Argos 8. Lanesville 6.