2/9 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Homestead (12) 19-0 240 1
  2. Carmel 16-2 176 4
  3. Lawrence North 17-2 170 2
  4. Indpls Cathedral 14-2 168 3
  5. Plainfield 16-1 148 7
  6. S. Bend Adams 17-1 126 6
  7. Warren Central 14-5 125 8
  8. Lafayette Jeff 15-2 82 5
  9. Indianapolis Attucks 14-4 74 9
  10. Gary West 13-3 53 NR

Others receiving votes:
Fishers 27. Zionsville 14. McCutcheon 13. Ev. Reitz 12. Crown Point 12.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Hammond (11) 12-1 230 1
  2. Silver Creek 12-4 198 4
  3. Ev. Bosse 14-1 165 2
  4. Mishawaka Marian 13-2 159 5
  5. Heritage Hills 13-2 153 3
  6. Leo (1) 14-1 152 6
  7. Greensburg 13-2 102 7
  8. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 11-3 100 8
  9. Danville 12-2 63 9
  10. Sullivan 14-2 55 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Guerin Catholic 37. Hamilton Hts. 7. Speedway 7. Western 6. Connersville 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12) 16-1 240 1
  2. Shenandoah 16-3 212 2
  3. S. Spencer 13-2 182 3
  4. Linton-Stockton 16-3 146 4
  5. Central Noble 16-1 139 5
  6. Parke Heritage 17-3 125 6
  7. S. Ripley 15-1 109 8
  8. Indpls Covenant Christian 15-3 62 7
  9. Blackford 13-4 59 9
  10. Madison-Grant 14-2 53 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Westview 48. Northeastern 28. Rochester 16. Eastern Hancock 9. Carroll (Flora) 6. Churubusco 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Barr-Reeve (12) 17-2 240 1
  2. Loogootee 15-3 212 2
  3. Kouts 16-2 184 3
  4. Edinburgh 15-4 130 7
  5. N. Daviess 14-3 129 8
  6. Tindley 11-7 111 5
  7. Orleans 13-2 110 6
  8. Indpls Lutheran 16-3 98 9
  9. Bloomfield 10-5 83 4
  10. Morristown 13-4 51 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Lafayette Catholic 27. Covington 21. Triton 20. Greenwood Christian 10. Argos 8. Lanesville 6.

