FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Eastside and Bellmont girls each brought home a sectional title while the Snider and Northrop boys each earned an impressive win to headline area prep basketball action on Tuesday night.

At the 2A Sectional 36 title game in Bluffton Skyelar Kessler netted 16 points to lead Eastside over South Adams by a score of 54-42.

At Mississinewa High School, Bellmont’s Sydney Keane scored 19 points as the Braves bested Heritage 50-33 for the 3A Sectional 23 crown.

In boys action, Snider’s Karson Jenkins tallied 33 points as the Panthers won at 2A no. 3 Blackhawk Christian by a score of 71-68. Josh Furst paced the Braves with 24 points.

At Mark Schoeff Gymnasium, UIC recruit Jalen Jackson poured in 32 points as the Bruins top Concordia 58-55.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bethesda Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 44

Bremen 50, Jimtown 42

Brownsburg 73, Indpls Pike 57

Calumet 68, Munster 62

Central Christian 87, Anderson Prep Academy 23

Central Noble 75, Whitko 27

Christel House Manual 61, Indpls Shortridge 54

Christian Academy 45, Henryville 39

Churubusco 79, Lakewood Park 63

Culver Academy 49, Victory Christian Academy 35

DeKalb 56, Prairie Hts. 49

Eastern (Greene) 64, Owen Valley 56

Fairfield 59, Bethany Christian 34

Fishers 56, Anderson 50

Franklin Central 49, Greenwood 43

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 72, Clinton Christian 43

Ft. Wayne North 85, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50

Ft. Wayne Northrop 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 55

Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 58, Hamilton 41

Ft. Wayne Snider 71, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68

Ft. Wayne South 75, Ft. Wayne Luers 63

Goshen 67, Lakeland 48

Homestead 68, Ft. Wayne Wayne 48

Indpls Ben Davis 49, Covenant Christian 40

Indpls Cathedral 72, Don Bosco Institute of Tech 58

Indpls Lutheran 39, Indpls Perry Meridian 36

Indpls Metro 58, Providence Cristo Rey 49

Jasper 55, Ev. Mater Dei 34

Leo 61, Angola 26

Liberty Christian 111, Legacy Christian 30

Monrovia 52, Cloverdale 49

NorthWood 64, W. Noble 56

Orleans 47, Mitchell 31

Penn 78, S. Bend Adams 65

River Forest 69, Hammond Science and Tech 27

S. Decatur 85, Crothersville 43

Shelbyville 68, Edinburgh 58

Shoals 48, Bloomington Lighthouse 31

Southern Wells 55, Elwood 48

Southwestern (Shelby) 60, Indiana Deaf 39

Tecumseh 64, Pike Central 57

Terre Haute North 52, Robinson, Ill. 32

Tippecanoe Valley 43, LaVille 30

Triton 33, S. Bend Trinity 27

Warsaw 52, Marion 46

Westfield 63, Lafayette Harrison 53

Zionsville 47, Center Grove 46

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Sectionals

Championship

Class 4A