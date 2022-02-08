FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Eastside and Bellmont girls each brought home a sectional title while the Snider and Northrop boys each earned an impressive win to headline area prep basketball action on Tuesday night.
At the 2A Sectional 36 title game in Bluffton Skyelar Kessler netted 16 points to lead Eastside over South Adams by a score of 54-42.
At Mississinewa High School, Bellmont’s Sydney Keane scored 19 points as the Braves bested Heritage 50-33 for the 3A Sectional 23 crown.
In boys action, Snider’s Karson Jenkins tallied 33 points as the Panthers won at 2A no. 3 Blackhawk Christian by a score of 71-68. Josh Furst paced the Braves with 24 points.
At Mark Schoeff Gymnasium, UIC recruit Jalen Jackson poured in 32 points as the Bruins top Concordia 58-55.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bethesda Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 44
Bremen 50, Jimtown 42
Brownsburg 73, Indpls Pike 57
Calumet 68, Munster 62
Central Christian 87, Anderson Prep Academy 23
Central Noble 75, Whitko 27
Christel House Manual 61, Indpls Shortridge 54
Christian Academy 45, Henryville 39
Churubusco 79, Lakewood Park 63
Culver Academy 49, Victory Christian Academy 35
DeKalb 56, Prairie Hts. 49
Eastern (Greene) 64, Owen Valley 56
Fairfield 59, Bethany Christian 34
Fishers 56, Anderson 50
Franklin Central 49, Greenwood 43
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 72, Clinton Christian 43
Ft. Wayne North 85, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50
Ft. Wayne Northrop 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 55
Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 58, Hamilton 41
Ft. Wayne Snider 71, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68
Ft. Wayne South 75, Ft. Wayne Luers 63
Goshen 67, Lakeland 48
Homestead 68, Ft. Wayne Wayne 48
Indpls Ben Davis 49, Covenant Christian 40
Indpls Cathedral 72, Don Bosco Institute of Tech 58
Indpls Lutheran 39, Indpls Perry Meridian 36
Indpls Metro 58, Providence Cristo Rey 49
Jasper 55, Ev. Mater Dei 34
Leo 61, Angola 26
Liberty Christian 111, Legacy Christian 30
Monrovia 52, Cloverdale 49
NorthWood 64, W. Noble 56
Orleans 47, Mitchell 31
Penn 78, S. Bend Adams 65
River Forest 69, Hammond Science and Tech 27
S. Decatur 85, Crothersville 43
Shelbyville 68, Edinburgh 58
Shoals 48, Bloomington Lighthouse 31
Southern Wells 55, Elwood 48
Southwestern (Shelby) 60, Indiana Deaf 39
Tecumseh 64, Pike Central 57
Terre Haute North 52, Robinson, Ill. 32
Tippecanoe Valley 43, LaVille 30
Triton 33, S. Bend Trinity 27
Warsaw 52, Marion 46
Westfield 63, Lafayette Harrison 53
Zionsville 47, Center Grove 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Sectionals
Championship
Class 4A
- Munster(equals)
Lake Central 68, Gary West 33
- Crown Point(equals)
Crown Point 50, Merrillville 48
- Penn(equals)
Penn 53, Elkhart 51
- Marion(equals)
Northwestern 57, Logansport 38
- Mount Vernon (Fortville)(equals)
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Pendleton Hts. 49
- Warren Central(equals)
Indpls N. Central 56, Lawrence North 43
- Brownsburg(equals)
Mooresville 41, Brownsburg 38
- Bloomington North(equals)
E. Central 72, Columbus East 67
- Jeffersonville(equals)
Bedford N. Lawrence 38, Jennings Co. 36
- Ev. Harrison(equals)
Castle 68, Ev. Reitz 32
Class 3A(equals)
- W. Lafayette(equals)
Benton Central 42, Twin Lakes 31
- Mississinewa(equals)
Bellmont 50, Heritage 33
- Yorktown(equals)
Hamilton Hts. 51, New Castle 50, OT
- Danville(equals)
Tri-West 62, Danville 47
- Northview(equals)
Brownstown 48, W. Vigo 35
- Guerin Catholic(equals)
Indpls Chatard 53, Guerin Catholic 38
- Greensburg(equals)
Rushville 44, Greensburg 38, OT
- N. Harrison(equals)
Silver Creek 65, Corydon 56
- Washington(equals)
Vincennes 66, Washington 61
- Gibson Southern(equals)
Gibson Southern 61, Ev. Memorial 57
Class 2A(equals)
- Rensselaer Central(equals)
S. Central (Union Mills) 41, Rensselaer 38
- Bluffton(equals)
Eastside 54, S. Adams 42
- Cass(equals)
Carroll (Flora) 66, Pioneer 61
- Clinton Prairie(equals)
Clinton Prairie 50, Seeger 32
- Eastbrook(equals)
Winchester 50, Tipton 47
- Lapel(equals)
Frankton 56, Lapel 41
- Shenandoah(equals)
Union Co. 44, Northeastern 34
- Heritage Christian(equals)
Heritage Christian 45, Eastern Hancock 42
- Western Boone(equals)
University 41, Indpls Park Tudor 28
- Southmont(equals)
N. Putnam 66, Parke Heritage 54
- Southwestern (Hanover)(equals)
S. Ripley 42, Switzerland Co. 26
- Crawford County(equals)
Eastern (Pekin) 44, Austin 38
- N. Knox(equals)
N. Knox 36, S. Knox 32
- Forest Park(equals)
Forest Park 42, Southridge 24
Class 1A(equals)
- Culver(equals)
Argos 55, Oregon-Davis 24
- N. White(equals)
N. White 44, Caston 35
- Attica(equals)
Lafayette Catholic 80, N. Vermillion 35
- Tri-Central(equals)
Cowan 33, Tri-Central 31
- Union City(equals)
Blue River 66, Tri 42
- Clay City(equals)
Bloomfield 40, N. Central (Farmersburg) 38
- Indiana Deaf(equals)
Bethesda Christian 55, Indiana Deaf 28
- Waldron(equals)
Waldron 65, Jac-Cen-Del 57, OT
- New Washington(equals)
Lanesville 63, New Washington 38
- W. Washington(equals)
Trinity Lutheran 47, W. Washington 34
- N. Daviess(equals)
Vincennes Rivet 32, Barr-Reeve 19
- Wood Memorial(equals)
Tecumseh 45, Dubois 38, OT