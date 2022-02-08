By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Chesterton (12) 17-0 240 1
- Fishers 15-2 194 2
- Carmel 13-4 178 3
- Indpls Ben Davis 14-5 121 7
- Indpls Tech 16-3 118 5
- Indpls Cathedral 14-5 106 4
- Valparaiso 16-3 87 6
- Indpls N. Central 14-4 82 8
- Homestead 14-5 78 9
- Penn 14-2 72 10
Others receiving votes:
Floyd Central 62. Anderson 26. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 24. Lawrence North 18. Indpls Pike 12. Zionsville 8. Westfield 7. Terre Haute North 7.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- NorthWood (9) 17-1 222 2
- Leo (1) 12-2 191 3
- Glenn 17-1 174 1
- Mishawaka Marian (1) 14-3 159 4
- Indpls Brebeuf (1) 11-4 144 6
- Sullivan 16-1 128 5
- Peru 13-1 104 7
- Norwell 15-3 98 8
- New Castle 11-3 63 10
- Indpls Chatard 13-3 44 9
Others receiving votes:
Brownstown 39. Connersville 22. N. Harrison 17. Franklin Co. 15. Ft. Wayne Concordia 7. Greensburg 7. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Central Noble (2) 18-1 208 2
- Monroe Central (4) 15-0 197 1
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 15-2 195 3
- Eastside 17-1 168 4
- Linton-Stockton 16-2 154 5
- Lake Station (2) 15-0 127 6
- Carroll (Flora) 14-1 101 8
- Clinton Prairie 17-2 84 7
- S. Spencer 12-2 76 9
- Wapahani 14-3 75 10
Others receiving votes:
Eastern Hancock 23. Northeastern 19. Eastern (Pekin) 7. Indpls Park Tudor 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- N. Daviess (2) 16-2 207 2
- Edinburgh (6) 15-1 206 1
- Gary 21st Century (4) 13-3 202 3
- Barr-Reeve 11-6 154 4
- Loogootee 13-4 140 5
- Bloomfield 14-3 117 6
- Tindley 12-6 101 7
- N. White 11-3 84 NR
- Bethesda Christian 11-2 81 10
- Indpls Lutheran 11-4 75 8
Others receiving votes:
Triton 20. Orleans 19. Lafayette Catholic 14. Elkhart Christian 14. Argos 6.