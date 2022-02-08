By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Chesterton (12) 17-0 240 1
  2. Fishers 15-2 194 2
  3. Carmel 13-4 178 3
  4. Indpls Ben Davis 14-5 121 7
  5. Indpls Tech 16-3 118 5
  6. Indpls Cathedral 14-5 106 4
  7. Valparaiso 16-3 87 6
  8. Indpls N. Central 14-4 82 8
  9. Homestead 14-5 78 9
  10. Penn 14-2 72 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Floyd Central 62. Anderson 26. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 24. Lawrence North 18. Indpls Pike 12. Zionsville 8. Westfield 7. Terre Haute North 7.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. NorthWood (9) 17-1 222 2
  2. Leo (1) 12-2 191 3
  3. Glenn 17-1 174 1
  4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 14-3 159 4
  5. Indpls Brebeuf (1) 11-4 144 6
  6. Sullivan 16-1 128 5
  7. Peru 13-1 104 7
  8. Norwell 15-3 98 8
  9. New Castle 11-3 63 10
  10. Indpls Chatard 13-3 44 9
    Others receiving votes:
    Brownstown 39. Connersville 22. N. Harrison 17. Franklin Co. 15. Ft. Wayne Concordia 7. Greensburg 7. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Central Noble (2) 18-1 208 2
  2. Monroe Central (4) 15-0 197 1
  3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 15-2 195 3
  4. Eastside 17-1 168 4
  5. Linton-Stockton 16-2 154 5
  6. Lake Station (2) 15-0 127 6
  7. Carroll (Flora) 14-1 101 8
  8. Clinton Prairie 17-2 84 7
  9. S. Spencer 12-2 76 9
  10. Wapahani 14-3 75 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Eastern Hancock 23. Northeastern 19. Eastern (Pekin) 7. Indpls Park Tudor 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. N. Daviess (2) 16-2 207 2
  2. Edinburgh (6) 15-1 206 1
  3. Gary 21st Century (4) 13-3 202 3
  4. Barr-Reeve 11-6 154 4
  5. Loogootee 13-4 140 5
  6. Bloomfield 14-3 117 6
  7. Tindley 12-6 101 7
  8. N. White 11-3 84 NR
  9. Bethesda Christian 11-2 81 10
  10. Indpls Lutheran 11-4 75 8
    Others receiving votes:
    Triton 20. Orleans 19. Lafayette Catholic 14. Elkhart Christian 14. Argos 6.