FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne bested Homestead in overtime to shake up the SAC standings while 3A no. 4 West Noble fell to 3A no. 1 NorthWood in Ligonier to headline a big night of boys basketball in northeast Indiana.

At Spartan Arena is was the Generals edging Homestead 66-62 in overtime. The General improve to 6-1 in SAC play and are now in a 3-way tie for first place with Concordia and Homestead. The Spartans will host Concordia this Friday in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” in what becomes essentially an elimination game in the SAC title chase.

In Ligonier it was senior Austin Cripe scoring 17 while Bradyn Barth added 15, but the Chargers fell to the top-ranked Panthers 55-47. West Noble drops to 16-2 overall this season, with their only other loss to Blackhawk Christian.