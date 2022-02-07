2/7 Prep Basketball Recap – Eastside, South Adams girls win sectional semis, Norwell boys top Heritage

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside and South Adams will meet in the 2A sectional 36 title game on Tuesday night as the Blazers and Starfires both won in the semifinals on Monday, while the eighth-ranked Norwell boys bested visiting Heritage.

Eastside topped a Churubusco team that hung with the Blazers for most of the game by a score of 59-48. South Adams edged county rival Adams Central 46-38 in the nightcap at Bluffton. The Blazers and Starfires will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the sectional crown.

At the Castle in Ossian, Norwell bested Heritage 85-58 behind 36 points from junior Luke McBride. Norwell, who came in ranked no. 8 in the 3A state poll, improved to 16-3 overall. Heritage’s Luke Saylor made some history himself, becoming just the fourth boys basketball player in Patriots history to reach the 1,000 point milestone.

The sectional title game at Bluffton is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.