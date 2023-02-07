The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (12)
|22-0
|240
|1
|2. Penn
|17-1
|212
|2
|3. Center Grove
|17-1
|176
|3
|4. Hammond Central
|18-1
|157
|4
|5. Brownsburg
|17-2
|147
|6
|6. Jennings Co.
|16-1
|98
|9
|7. Kokomo
|15-4
|95
|8
|8. Indpls Cathedral
|13-4
|79
|5
|9. Munster
|16-2
|77
|10
|10. New Palestine
|16-1
|58
|7
Others receiving votes: Carmel 41. Greenfield 32. Anderson 15. Lawrence North 7. Bloomington North 6.
Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. NorthWood (6)
|15-2
|228
|1
|2. Mishawaka Marian (6)
|17-2
|218
|2
|3. Norwell
|16-2
|190
|3
|4. W. Noble
|16-1
|159
|5
|5. S. Bend Washington
|14-3
|130
|6
|6. Scottsburg
|15-2
|109
|7
|(tie) Lake Station
|16-1
|109
|8
|8. Indpls Brebeuf
|12-5
|69
|9
|9. Oak Hill
|14-2
|60
|10
|10. Tippecanoe Valley
|15-3
|51
|NR
Others receiving votes: N. Daviess 48. Connersville 41. Indpls Chatard 14. Beech Grove 7. Peru 7.
Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Linton-Stockton (11)
|18-1
|238
|1
|2. S. Spencer
|17-1
|197
|2
|3. Wapahani
|17-1
|196
|3
|4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)
|15-3
|144
|4
|5. University
|15-1
|140
|5
|6. Brownstown
|14-4
|133
|6
|7. Providence
|14-3
|108
|7
|8. Gary 21st Century
|15-5
|90
|8
|9. Carroll (Flora)
|14-3
|59
|NR
|10. Tipton
|12-4
|45
|NR
Others receiving votes: Southwestern (Jefferson) 23. Sullivan 21. Adams Central 21. Eastern Hancock 13. Indpls Park Tudor 6. Taylor 6.
Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bloomfield (8)
|16-3
|228
|1
|2. Orleans (2)
|15-2
|212
|2
|3. Bethesda Christian (1)
|13-2
|200
|3
|4. Morgan Twp. (1)
|15-3
|154
|5
|5. Loogootee
|11-6
|133
|4
|5. Fountain Central
|15-4
|133
|7
|7. Blue River
|14-5
|84
|T9
|8. Ev. Christian
|11-8
|64
|6
|9. Indpls Lutheran
|9-6
|47
|8
|10. Edinburgh
|12-5
|44
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tri 42. Liberty Christian 24. Michigan City Marquette 20. Traders Point Christian 14. Greenwood Christian 8. Barr-Reeve 8. Borden 7. Christian Academy 6. Bethany Christian 6. Lakeview