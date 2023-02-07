The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-LPtsPrv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (12)22-02401
2. Penn17-12122
3. Center Grove17-11763
4. Hammond Central18-11574
5. Brownsburg17-21476
6. Jennings Co.16-1989
7. Kokomo15-4958
8. Indpls Cathedral13-4795
9. Munster16-27710
10. New Palestine16-1587

Others receiving votes: Carmel 41. Greenfield 32. Anderson 15. Lawrence North 7. Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A

W-LPtsPrv
1. NorthWood (6)15-22281
2. Mishawaka Marian (6)17-22182
3. Norwell16-21903
4. W. Noble16-11595
5. S. Bend Washington14-31306
6. Scottsburg15-21097
(tie) Lake Station16-11098
8. Indpls Brebeuf12-5699
9. Oak Hill14-26010
10. Tippecanoe Valley15-351NR

Others receiving votes: N. Daviess 48. Connersville 41. Indpls Chatard 14. Beech Grove 7. Peru 7.

Class 2A

W-LPtsPrv
1. Linton-Stockton (11)18-12381
2. S. Spencer17-11972
3. Wapahani17-11963
4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)15-31444
5. University15-11405
6. Brownstown14-41336
7. Providence14-31087
8. Gary 21st Century15-5908
9. Carroll (Flora)14-359NR
10. Tipton12-445NR

Others receiving votes: Southwestern (Jefferson) 23. Sullivan 21. Adams Central 21. Eastern Hancock 13. Indpls Park Tudor 6. Taylor 6.

Class 1A

W-LPtsPrv
1. Bloomfield (8)16-32281
2. Orleans (2)15-22122
3. Bethesda Christian (1)13-22003
4. Morgan Twp. (1)15-31545
5. Loogootee11-61334
5. Fountain Central15-41337
7. Blue River14-584T9
8. Ev. Christian11-8646
9. Indpls Lutheran9-6478
10. Edinburgh12-544NR

Others receiving votes: Tri 42. Liberty Christian 24. Michigan City Marquette 20. Traders Point Christian 14. Greenwood Christian 8. Barr-Reeve 8. Borden 7. Christian Academy 6. Bethany Christian 6. Lakeview