2/7 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

2/7 GIRLS SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
4A at South Side HS
Columbia City — Homestead —
Wayne — South Side —
4A at East Noble HS
DeKalb — Northrop —
Carroll — East Noble —
4A at Warsaw HS
Warsaw — Elkhart Central —
Goshen — Penn —
3A at Concordia HS
Garrett — Woodlan —
Angola — Concordia —
3A at Mississinewa HS
Mississinewa — Norwell —
Bellmont — Oak Hill —
3A at Lakeland HS
Lakeland — Central Noble —
West Noble — NorthWood —
3A at Yorktown HS
Jay County — Winchester —
Delta — Yorktown —
2A at Bluffton HS
Canterbury — Adams Central —
Bluffton — South Adams —
2A at Fairfield HS
LaVille — Westview —
Bremen — Fairfield —
2A at Cass HS
Carroll (Flora) — Rochester —
Wabash — Manchester —
2A at Eastbrook HS
Blackford — Taylor —
Tipton — Eastbrook —
1A at Blackhawk Christian HS
Elkhart Christian Academy — Lakewood Park Christian —
Fremont — Blackhawk Christian —
1A at North Miami HS
Lakeland Christian — Southwood —
North Miami — Northfield —