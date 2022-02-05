2/5 Prep Basketball Recap – Sectional championship Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, Snider and Garrett were among the northeast Indiana teams to walk away with sectional championships on Saturday night.
For the fourth straight season, Homestead and South Side met in the Sectional 6 final at Huntington North. Unlike last year’s late game drama, Homestead won in convincing fashion over the Archers.
Snider claimed their first sectional title since 2015 with a 66-53 win over Northrop. Jyah Lovett dropped 35 points in the win over the Bruins.
In Class 3A, Garrett weathered a slow start to take down Bishop Dwenger, 48-29. The win clinches their second sectional title in three seasons.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sectionals First Round
Class 4A
7. Marion
Lafayette Harrison 57, Kokomo 47
Northwestern 60, McCutcheon 51
Class 2A
36. Bluffton
S. Adams 25, Central Noble 21
37. Cass
Carroll (Flora) 62, Manchester 50
48. Forest Park
Forest Park 54, S. Spencer 43
Class 1A
50. Culver
Argos 52, S. Bend Trinity 30
57. Clay City
N. Central (Farmersburg) 68, Bloomington Lighthouse 11
White River Valley 50, Eminence 41
60. Waldron
Jac-Cen-Del 75, Hauser 40
Semifinal
Class 4A
1. Munster
Gary West 58, E. Chicago Central 15
4. Penn
Elkhart 45, Concord 34
9. Mount Vernon (Fortville)
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Anderson 32
10. Warren Central
Indpls N. Central 67, Indpls Cathedral 47
Lawrence North 64, Indpls Tech 5
12. Brownsburg
Brownsburg 62, Plainfield 46
14. Bloomington North
Columbus East 70, Martinsville 48
16. Ev. Harrison
Ev. Reitz 47, Ev. Central 35
Class 3A
22. W. Lafayette
Twin Lakes 78, Western 61
23. Mississinewa
Bellmont 44, Norwell 33
Heritage 56, Oak Hill 48
24. Yorktown
Hamilton Hts. 46, Delta 16
25. Danville
Tri-West 61, Greencastle 26
27. Guerin Catholic
Indpls Chatard 46, Indpls Brebeuf 29
29. Greensburg
Rushville 67, S. Dearborn 34
30. N. Harrison
Corydon 59, Salem 52
Silver Creek 52, Madison 48
32. Gibson Southern
Gibson Southern 60, Ev. Bosse 22
Class 2A
34. Rensselaer Central
Rensselaer 57, Boone Grove 42
38. Clinton Prairie
Clinton Prairie 49, Fountain Central 9
Seeger 30, Sheridan 29
39. Eastbrook
Winchester 50, Madison-Grant 41
40. Lapel
Frankton 59, Monroe Central 44
41. Shenandoah
Union Co. 27, Hagerstown 12
42. Heritage Christian
Eastern Hancock 66, Triton Central 65, 3OT
43. Western Boone
Indpls Park Tudor 57, Western Boone 32
44. Southmont
N. Putnam 60, Riverton Parke 53
Parke Heritage 51, Southmont 46
45. Southwestern (Hanover)
Switzerland Co. 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 27
Class 1A
52. N. White
N. White 67, S. Newton 21
55. Tri-Central
Cowan 50, Daleville 36
56. Union City
Blue River 59, Cambridge City 13
58. Indiana Deaf
Indiana Deaf 62, Traders Point Christian 18
61. New Washington
New Washington 45, Christian Academy 25
Championship
Class 4A
3. Mishawaka
Plymouth 51, Mishawaka 44
13. Franklin Central
Franklin 65, Greenwood 44
BOYS BASKETBALL
Batesville 67, Madison 39
Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Ev. Memorial 52
Blackford 59, Alexandria 51
Boone Grove 58, N. Judson 49
Bremen 64, Oregon-Davis 31
Brownstown 71, Clarksville 43
Carroll (Flora) 56, Tri-Central 48
Cascade 47, Indpls Scecina 40
Cass 68, W. Lafayette 37
Caston 55, Triton 50
Central Christian 60, Victory College Prep 35
Central Noble 85, Prairie Hts. 59
Chesterton 59, Warsaw 51
Clinton Prairie 54, Rossville 41
Columbus North 60, E. Central 42
Covington 56, Benton Central 43
Crawfordsville 80, Riverton Parke 49
Crown Point 43, Portage 38
DeKalb 50, E. Noble 46
Delta 55, Mississinewa 35
Eastern Hancock 69, Cowan 52
Edinburgh 72, Crothersville 32
Elkhart 50, Lake Central 48, OT
Elkhart Christian 73, Lakewood Park 62
Evansville Christian 66, Christian Academy 55
Floyd Central 48, Indpls Cathedral 46
Fountain Central 44, S. Newton 38
Franklin Co. 70, Hagerstown 38
Frankton 59, Monroe Central 44
Fremont 62, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 58
Frontier 48, Seeger 46
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 55, Indpls Tindley 47, OT
Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Angola 33
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 62, Ft. Wayne Snider 56
Ft. Wayne South 75, Muncie Central 58
Ft. Wayne Wayne 68, Mooresville 65
Greenfield 46, Greenwood 44
Greensburg 69, Jac-Cen-Del 65
Greenwood Christian 56, Indian Creek 48
Griffith 61, Covenant Christian 60
Hamilton Hts. 75, Winchester 64, OT
Heritage 50, Bluffton 38
Huntington North 71, New Haven 64
Indpls Attucks 65, Brownsburg 62
Indpls Ben Davis 70, Avon 51
Indpls Metro 94, King’s Academy 54
Indpls N. Central 76, Guerin Catholic 64
Indpls Ritter 67, Indpls Roncalli 57
Indpls Washington 67, Liberty Christian 62
Jasper 56, Heritage Hills 42
Kankakee Valley 52, LaPorte 50, OT
Knightstown 67, Union Co. 38
Lafayette Harrison 75, Lafayette Catholic 62
Lake Station 80, Washington Twp. 33
Lakeland 80, Churubusco 54
Lakeland Christian 51, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 44
Lawrence North 53, Connersville 52
Lawrenceburg 67, Silver Creek 55
Leo 77, Adams Central 54
Manchester 76, Winamac 46
Michigan City 85, S. Bend Adams 80
Michigan City Marquette 67, Andrean 66, OT
Mishawaka 55, Wawasee 53
Morristown 54, Centerville 40
Muncie Burris 70, Anderson Prep Academy 27
N. Harrison 61, Charlestown 32
N. Miami 70, S. Bend Career Academy 69
N. Putnam 59, Covenant Christian 58
N. White 75, N. Newton 45
New Albany 59, Columbus East 51
New Palestine 54, Indpls Perry Meridian 45
New Prairie 64, Wheeler 45
New Washington 45, Switzerland Co. 25
Northridge 66, Jimtown 62
Norwell 68, Columbia City 57
Oak Hill 64, Logansport 46
Parke Heritage 45, W. Vigo 34
Pendleton Hts. 65, Yorktown 61
Penn 78, Glenn 53
Peru 51, Argos 39
Pioneer 44, Indiana Deaf 28
Plainfield 77, Terre Haute South 68
Rensselaer 55, Delphi 47
Rockford Parkway, Ohio 70, S. Adams 36
S. Bend Trinity 49, Hamilton 17
Seton Catholic 85, Daleville 74
Seymour 59, Salem 52
Shakamak 74, Bloomington Lighthouse 54
Shenandoah 32, Rushville 29
Southport 73, Decatur Central 70, OT
Southridge 48, Gibson Southern 46, OT
Tecumseh 53, Lanesville 41
Terre Haute North 62, Martinsville 42
Tippecanoe Valley 93, Maconaquah 83
Traders Point Christian 63, Christel House Manual 52
Tri 66, Waldron 54
Trinity Lutheran 72, Austin 57
Triton Central 49, Oldenburg 46
Twin Lakes 85, Knox 59
Union (Dugger) 52, OPH, Ill. 50
Union City 64, Cambridge City 62, OT
University 50, Heritage Christian 48
Valparaiso 79, Indiana Christian 72, OT
W. Noble 53, LaVille 36
Wapahani 108, Union (Modoc) 17
Warren Central 49, Northeastern 45
Western Boone 70, Clinton Central 49
Westview 47, Plymouth 41
Whitko 42, Garrett 40