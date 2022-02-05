2/5 Prep Basketball Recap – Sectional championship Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, Snider and Garrett were among the northeast Indiana teams to walk away with sectional championships on Saturday night.

For the fourth straight season, Homestead and South Side met in the Sectional 6 final at Huntington North. Unlike last year’s late game drama, Homestead won in convincing fashion over the Archers.

Snider claimed their first sectional title since 2015 with a 66-53 win over Northrop. Jyah Lovett dropped 35 points in the win over the Bruins.

In Class 3A, Garrett weathered a slow start to take down Bishop Dwenger, 48-29. The win clinches their second sectional title in three seasons.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sectionals First Round

Class 4A

7. Marion

Lafayette Harrison 57, Kokomo 47

Northwestern 60, McCutcheon 51

Class 2A

36. Bluffton

S. Adams 25, Central Noble 21

37. Cass

Carroll (Flora) 62, Manchester 50

48. Forest Park

Forest Park 54, S. Spencer 43

Class 1A

50. Culver

Argos 52, S. Bend Trinity 30

57. Clay City

N. Central (Farmersburg) 68, Bloomington Lighthouse 11

White River Valley 50, Eminence 41

60. Waldron

Jac-Cen-Del 75, Hauser 40

Semifinal

Class 4A

1. Munster

Gary West 58, E. Chicago Central 15

4. Penn

Elkhart 45, Concord 34

9. Mount Vernon (Fortville)

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Anderson 32

10. Warren Central

Indpls N. Central 67, Indpls Cathedral 47

Lawrence North 64, Indpls Tech 5

12. Brownsburg

Brownsburg 62, Plainfield 46

14. Bloomington North

Columbus East 70, Martinsville 48

16. Ev. Harrison

Ev. Reitz 47, Ev. Central 35

Class 3A

22. W. Lafayette

Twin Lakes 78, Western 61

23. Mississinewa

Bellmont 44, Norwell 33

Heritage 56, Oak Hill 48

24. Yorktown

Hamilton Hts. 46, Delta 16

25. Danville

Tri-West 61, Greencastle 26

27. Guerin Catholic

Indpls Chatard 46, Indpls Brebeuf 29

29. Greensburg

Rushville 67, S. Dearborn 34

30. N. Harrison

Corydon 59, Salem 52

Silver Creek 52, Madison 48

32. Gibson Southern

Gibson Southern 60, Ev. Bosse 22

Class 2A

34. Rensselaer Central

Rensselaer 57, Boone Grove 42

38. Clinton Prairie

Clinton Prairie 49, Fountain Central 9

Seeger 30, Sheridan 29

39. Eastbrook

Winchester 50, Madison-Grant 41

40. Lapel

Frankton 59, Monroe Central 44

41. Shenandoah

Union Co. 27, Hagerstown 12

42. Heritage Christian

Eastern Hancock 66, Triton Central 65, 3OT

43. Western Boone

Indpls Park Tudor 57, Western Boone 32

44. Southmont

N. Putnam 60, Riverton Parke 53

Parke Heritage 51, Southmont 46

45. Southwestern (Hanover)

Switzerland Co. 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 27

Class 1A

52. N. White

N. White 67, S. Newton 21

55. Tri-Central

Cowan 50, Daleville 36

56. Union City

Blue River 59, Cambridge City 13

58. Indiana Deaf

Indiana Deaf 62, Traders Point Christian 18

61. New Washington

New Washington 45, Christian Academy 25

Championship

Class 4A

3. Mishawaka

Plymouth 51, Mishawaka 44

13. Franklin Central

Franklin 65, Greenwood 44

BOYS BASKETBALL

Batesville 67, Madison 39

Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Ev. Memorial 52

Blackford 59, Alexandria 51

Boone Grove 58, N. Judson 49

Bremen 64, Oregon-Davis 31

Brownstown 71, Clarksville 43

Carroll (Flora) 56, Tri-Central 48

Cascade 47, Indpls Scecina 40

Cass 68, W. Lafayette 37

Caston 55, Triton 50

Central Christian 60, Victory College Prep 35

Central Noble 85, Prairie Hts. 59

Chesterton 59, Warsaw 51

Clinton Prairie 54, Rossville 41

Columbus North 60, E. Central 42

Covington 56, Benton Central 43

Crawfordsville 80, Riverton Parke 49

Crown Point 43, Portage 38

DeKalb 50, E. Noble 46

Delta 55, Mississinewa 35

Eastern Hancock 69, Cowan 52

Edinburgh 72, Crothersville 32

Elkhart 50, Lake Central 48, OT

Elkhart Christian 73, Lakewood Park 62

Evansville Christian 66, Christian Academy 55

Floyd Central 48, Indpls Cathedral 46

Fountain Central 44, S. Newton 38

Franklin Co. 70, Hagerstown 38

Frankton 59, Monroe Central 44

Fremont 62, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 58

Frontier 48, Seeger 46

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 55, Indpls Tindley 47, OT

Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Angola 33

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 62, Ft. Wayne Snider 56

Ft. Wayne South 75, Muncie Central 58

Ft. Wayne Wayne 68, Mooresville 65

Greenfield 46, Greenwood 44

Greensburg 69, Jac-Cen-Del 65

Greenwood Christian 56, Indian Creek 48

Griffith 61, Covenant Christian 60

Hamilton Hts. 75, Winchester 64, OT

Heritage 50, Bluffton 38

Huntington North 71, New Haven 64

Indpls Attucks 65, Brownsburg 62

Indpls Ben Davis 70, Avon 51

Indpls Metro 94, King’s Academy 54

Indpls N. Central 76, Guerin Catholic 64

Indpls Ritter 67, Indpls Roncalli 57

Indpls Washington 67, Liberty Christian 62

Jasper 56, Heritage Hills 42

Kankakee Valley 52, LaPorte 50, OT

Knightstown 67, Union Co. 38

Lafayette Harrison 75, Lafayette Catholic 62

Lake Station 80, Washington Twp. 33

Lakeland 80, Churubusco 54

Lakeland Christian 51, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 44

Lawrence North 53, Connersville 52

Lawrenceburg 67, Silver Creek 55

Leo 77, Adams Central 54

Manchester 76, Winamac 46

Michigan City 85, S. Bend Adams 80

Michigan City Marquette 67, Andrean 66, OT

Mishawaka 55, Wawasee 53

Morristown 54, Centerville 40

Muncie Burris 70, Anderson Prep Academy 27

N. Harrison 61, Charlestown 32

N. Miami 70, S. Bend Career Academy 69

N. Putnam 59, Covenant Christian 58

N. White 75, N. Newton 45

New Albany 59, Columbus East 51

New Palestine 54, Indpls Perry Meridian 45

New Prairie 64, Wheeler 45

New Washington 45, Switzerland Co. 25

Northridge 66, Jimtown 62

Norwell 68, Columbia City 57

Oak Hill 64, Logansport 46

Parke Heritage 45, W. Vigo 34

Pendleton Hts. 65, Yorktown 61

Penn 78, Glenn 53

Peru 51, Argos 39

Pioneer 44, Indiana Deaf 28

Plainfield 77, Terre Haute South 68

Rensselaer 55, Delphi 47

Rockford Parkway, Ohio 70, S. Adams 36

S. Bend Trinity 49, Hamilton 17

Seton Catholic 85, Daleville 74

Seymour 59, Salem 52

Shakamak 74, Bloomington Lighthouse 54

Shenandoah 32, Rushville 29

Southport 73, Decatur Central 70, OT

Southridge 48, Gibson Southern 46, OT

Tecumseh 53, Lanesville 41

Terre Haute North 62, Martinsville 42

Tippecanoe Valley 93, Maconaquah 83

Traders Point Christian 63, Christel House Manual 52

Tri 66, Waldron 54

Trinity Lutheran 72, Austin 57

Triton Central 49, Oldenburg 46

Twin Lakes 85, Knox 59

Union (Dugger) 52, OPH, Ill. 50

Union City 64, Cambridge City 62, OT

University 50, Heritage Christian 48

Valparaiso 79, Indiana Christian 72, OT

W. Noble 53, LaVille 36

Wapahani 108, Union (Modoc) 17

Warren Central 49, Northeastern 45

Western Boone 70, Clinton Central 49

Westview 47, Plymouth 41

Whitko 42, Garrett 40