2/5 Prep Basketball Recap – Girls Sectionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bluffton and South Adams advanced at the 2A Bluffton sectional on Wednesday while in 3A at Mississinewa Bellmont topped Eastern while Heritage fell to Oak Hill.

At Bluffton the Tigers won easily in the first game of the night on Wednesday, 54-12 over Whitko. In the nightcap South Adams bested Eastside 42-34. It means the Tigers and Starfires will meet on Friday at 8 p.m. in sectional semifinal play

At Mississinewa Bellmont took care of business in the first game, beating Eastern 62-49. The Squaws will square off against Oak Hill at 8 p.m. on Friday as the Golden Eagles knocked out Heritage on Wednesday, 45-33.