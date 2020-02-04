2/4 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Bloomington South (13) 18-0 260 1
- Lawrence North 16-1 230 2
- Lawrence Central 16-2 212 3
- Lafayette Jeff 17-2 152 4
- Chesterton 16-1 131 7
- Indianapolis Attucks 13-3 129 8
- Carmel 11-4 110 9
- S. Bend Adams 14-2 66 10
- Brownsburg 14-3 62 6
- Indpls Pike 14-4 52 NR
Others receiving votes:
Munster 49. Indpls Cathedral 46. Culver Academy 22. Northridge 14. Hamilton Southeastern 7. Ft. Wayne Snider 6. Jeffersonville 6. Carroll (Allen) 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Silver Creek (12) 16-2 252 1
- Danville (1) 15-2 212 2
- Heritage Hills 13-3 200 4
- Norwell 15-1 181 3
- Greensburg 14-2 153 5
- Hammond 14-2 122 7
- Mishawaka Marian 10-4 77 8
(tie) Mississinewa 13-2 77 NR
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 11-4 56 6
- Sullivan 15-2 51 NR
Others receiving votes:
Washington 44. Ev. Bosse 37. Hamilton Hts. 24. Indpls Brebeuf 21. Indian Creek 16. Delta 10. Beech Grove 8. Ft. Wayne Luers 7. Greencastle 6. NorthWood 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Shenandoah (7) 15-1 248 1
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 15-2 246 2
- Linton-Stockton 14-2 204 3
- S. Decatur 16-1 163 4
- University 14-3 145 7
- Westview 13-3 112 10
- Prairie Hts. 13-3 102 9
- S. Spencer 12-3 95 6
- Tipton 13-3 86 5
- Ev. Mater Dei 12-4 64 8
Others receiving votes:
Paoli 28. Central Noble 22. Parke Heritage 19. Indpls Howe 18. Churubusco 8.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Greenwood Christian (10) 16-0 250 1
- Barr-Reeve (1) 15-1 220 4
- Gary 21st Century (2) 14-2 210 3
- Loogootee 14-3 169 5
- Kouts 15-1 154 2
- Lafayette Catholic 11-3 149 6
- Bloomfield 12-4 122 7
- Covington 12-4 112 8
- Providence Cristo Rey 13-3 79 9
- N. Daviess 10-7 49 NR
Others receiving votes:
W. Washington 21. Dubois 13. Morristown 12.