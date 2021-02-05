2/5 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

2/5/21 GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES

4A at Columbia City
Columbia City — Homestead —
South Side — Huntington North —

4A at DeKalb
Carroll — East Noble —
Snider — Northrop —

4A at Goshen
Elkhart — Penn —
Northridge — Warsaw —

3A at Garrett
Woodlan — Garrett —
Bishop Dwenger — Angola —

3A at Norwell
Eastern — Bellmont —
Heritage — Norwell —

3A Wawasee
West Noble — Lakeland —
Tippecanoe Valley — NorthWood —

3A at New Castle
Yorktown — Jay County —
Hamilton Heights — New Castle —

2A at Eastside
Bluffton — Churubusco —
Adams Central — Eastside —

2A at Fairfield
LaVille — Prairie Heights —
Fairfield — Bremen —

2A at Manchester
Cass — Manchester —
Delphi — Rochester —

2A at Taylor
Madison-Grant — Tipton —
Eastbrook — Blackford —

1A at Fremont
Bethany Christian — Fremont —
Hamilton — Blackhawk Christian —

1A at Northfield
Southern Wells — North Miami —
Lakeland Christian Academy — Northfield —

