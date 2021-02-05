2/5 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian bested South Side at Don Reichert Gymnasium while Warsaw earned a key NLC win over Mishawaka to headline area prep basketball on Thursday night.

Blackhawk beat South Side 89-44 behind 24 points and 6 assists from Zane Burke. Gage Sefton added 15 points while Purdue recruit Caleb Furst had 14 points and 15 boards for the Braves. South was led by Austin Jordan and Derek Ruch with 11 points apiece.