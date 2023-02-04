FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A wild week of girls basketball sectional play wrapped up with more late-game drama during Saturday’s sectional title games across northeast Indiana.
In Class 4A, Snider earned back-to-back sectional titles after taking down SAC foe Carroll for the second time in two weeks. Meanwhile, Homestead avenged a regular season loss to Huntington North while claiming their fifth straight sectional title.
In Class 3A, Garrett also earned back-to-back sectional titles after holding off a furious comeback attempt by Woodlan. Norwell also earned a sectional title in a late-game thriller over Northwestern.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Class 4A
5. DeKalb
Ft. Wayne Snider 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52
6. Huntington North
Homestead 59, Huntington North 44
Class 3A
18. Bremen
Tippecanoe Valley 44, Glenn 38
20. Fairfield
Fairfield 71, Lakeland 31
21. Ft. Wayne Concordia
Garrett 50, Woodlan 49
23. Norwell
Norwell 55, Northwestern 54
Class 2A
35. Central Noble
Central Noble 44, Westview 28
37. Bluffton
Ft. Wayne Luers 68, Adams Central 33
39. Blackford
Eastbrook 36, Tipton 30
Class A
51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk
Lakewood Park 56, Bethany Christian 37
53. Southern Wells
Southwood 59, Lakeland Christian 39