FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A wild week of girls basketball sectional play wrapped up with more late-game drama during Saturday’s sectional title games across northeast Indiana.

In Class 4A, Snider earned back-to-back sectional titles after taking down SAC foe Carroll for the second time in two weeks. Meanwhile, Homestead avenged a regular season loss to Huntington North while claiming their fifth straight sectional title.

In Class 3A, Garrett also earned back-to-back sectional titles after holding off a furious comeback attempt by Woodlan. Norwell also earned a sectional title in a late-game thriller over Northwestern.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Class 4A

5. DeKalb

Ft. Wayne Snider 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52

6. Huntington North

Homestead 59, Huntington North 44

Class 3A

18. Bremen

Tippecanoe Valley 44, Glenn 38

20. Fairfield

Fairfield 71, Lakeland 31

21. Ft. Wayne Concordia

Garrett 50, Woodlan 49

23. Norwell

Norwell 55, Northwestern 54

Class 2A

35. Central Noble

Central Noble 44, Westview 28

37. Bluffton

Ft. Wayne Luers 68, Adams Central 33

39. Blackford

Eastbrook 36, Tipton 30

Class A

51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk

Lakewood Park 56, Bethany Christian 37

53. Southern Wells

Southwood 59, Lakeland Christian 39