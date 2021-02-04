2/4 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk tops South, Warsaw tops Mishawaka

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian bested South Side at Don Reichert Gymnasium while Warsaw earned a key NLC win over Mishawaka to headline area prep basketball on Thursday night.
Blackhawk beat South Side 89-44 behind 24 points and 6 assists from Zane Burke. Gage Sefton added 15 points while Purdue recruit Caleb Furst had 14 points and 15 boards for the Braves. South was led by Austin Jordan and Derek Ruch with 11 points apiece.
At the Tiger’s Den, Warsaw bested Mishawaka 64-50 with that victory moving the Tigers past the Cavemen for first place in the conference title race by a half game. Judah Simfukwe led Warsaw with 25 points and 9 rebounds while Jaxon Gould added 17 points and 8 boards.
The Tigers are now 5-1 in NLC action with one conference game remaining. Warsaw closes out conference play Friday, February 12 at Plymouth. With the loss Mishawaka falls to 4-1 with two conference games left. (Concord and NorthWood).
Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Anderson 55, Richmond 51
Barr-Reeve 56, Jasper 54
Batesville 61, S. Dearborn 54
Bethany Christian 60, Elkhart Christian 53
Blackford 62, Mississinewa 53
Bloomington South 59, Scottsburg 48
Blue River 65, Knightstown 50
Carmel 63, Lawrence North 49
Carroll (Flora) 60, Clinton Central 45
Clarksville 52, Switzerland Co. 39
Concord 72, NorthWood 67
Covington 60, Fountain Central 57
Crawfordsville 61, Western Boone 54
Delta 55, Greenfield 52
Dubois 49, N. Knox 45
E. Central 38, Lawrenceburg 36
Eastern (Greene) 72, White River Valley 38
Fishers 57, Westfield 52
Floyd Central 61, Bedford N. Lawrence 38
Fremont 71, Adams Central 52
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 89, Ft. Wayne South 44
Greencastle 54, Monrovia 47
Greenwood 48, Shelbyville 31
Hamilton Hts. 53, Frankton 50
Hamilton Southeastern 61, Franklin Central 48
Henryville 43, Eastern (Pekin) 40
Indpls Tech 82, Kokomo 72
Jay Co. 48, Oak Hill 41
Jeffersonville 67, Rock Creek Academy 35
Jennings Co. 66, New Albany 62, 2OT
Lapel 66, Alexandria 65
Linton 47, S. Knox 40
Loogootee 78, Orleans 47
Marion 77, Muncie Central 49
McCutcheon 79, Lafayette-jefferson 71
Milan 75, Rising Sun 66
Mishawaka Marian 57, Bremen 29
Morristown 65, Jac-Cen-Del 48
Muncie Burris 68, Anderson Prep Academy 47
N. Daviess 56, Bloomfield 38
N. Decatur 49, Waldron 36
New Prairie 60, Elkhart 50
Northeastern 57, Hagerstown 28
Northview 67, Terre Haute South 38
Parke Heritage 63, Attica 15
Providence 68, S. Central (Elizabeth) 43
Riverton Parke 51, Seeger 43
Rossville 42, Clinton Prairie 36
S. Bend Adams 56, Jimtown 27
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 96, S. Bend Clay 52
S. Decatur 92, Columbus East 66
S. Ripley 75, Southwestern (Hanover) 67
S. Spencer 65, Pike Central 40
S. Vermillion 66, N. Vermillion 28
Shenandoah 56, New Castle 54
Silver Creek 105, Salem 66
Sullivan 68, Owen Valley 54
Tippecanoe Valley 51, Wabash 44
Tri-Central 77, Elwood 61
Union Co. 55, Cambridge City 32
Wapahani 69, Cowan 54
Warren Central 61, Center Grove 53
Winchester 86, Centerville 37
Wood Memorial 52, Vincennes Rivet 31
Zionsville 55, Avon 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Argos vs. Triton, ccd.