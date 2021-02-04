2/4 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk tops South, Warsaw tops Mishawaka

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian bested South Side at Don Reichert Gymnasium while Warsaw earned a key NLC win over Mishawaka to headline area prep basketball on Thursday night.

Blackhawk beat South Side 89-44 behind 24 points and 6 assists from Zane Burke. Gage Sefton added 15 points while Purdue recruit Caleb Furst had 14 points and 15 boards for the Braves. South was led by Austin Jordan and Derek Ruch with 11 points apiece.

At the Tiger’s Den, Warsaw bested Mishawaka 64-50 with that victory moving the Tigers past the Cavemen for first place in the conference title race by a half game. Judah Simfukwe led Warsaw with 25 points and 9 rebounds while Jaxon Gould added 17 points and 8 boards.

The Tigers are now 5-1 in NLC action with one conference game remaining. Warsaw closes out conference play Friday, February 12 at Plymouth. With the loss Mishawaka falls to 4-1 with two conference games left. (Concord and NorthWood).

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Anderson 55, Richmond 51

Barr-Reeve 56, Jasper 54

Batesville 61, S. Dearborn 54

Bethany Christian 60, Elkhart Christian 53

Blackford 62, Mississinewa 53

Bloomington South 59, Scottsburg 48

Blue River 65, Knightstown 50

Carmel 63, Lawrence North 49

Carroll (Flora) 60, Clinton Central 45

Clarksville 52, Switzerland Co. 39

Concord 72, NorthWood 67

Covington 60, Fountain Central 57

Crawfordsville 61, Western Boone 54

Delta 55, Greenfield 52

Dubois 49, N. Knox 45

E. Central 38, Lawrenceburg 36

Eastern (Greene) 72, White River Valley 38

Fishers 57, Westfield 52

Floyd Central 61, Bedford N. Lawrence 38

Fremont 71, Adams Central 52

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 89, Ft. Wayne South 44

Greencastle 54, Monrovia 47

Greenwood 48, Shelbyville 31

Hamilton Hts. 53, Frankton 50

Hamilton Southeastern 61, Franklin Central 48

Henryville 43, Eastern (Pekin) 40

Indpls Tech 82, Kokomo 72

Jay Co. 48, Oak Hill 41

Jeffersonville 67, Rock Creek Academy 35

Jennings Co. 66, New Albany 62, 2OT

Lapel 66, Alexandria 65

Linton 47, S. Knox 40

Loogootee 78, Orleans 47

Marion 77, Muncie Central 49

McCutcheon 79, Lafayette-jefferson 71

Milan 75, Rising Sun 66

Mishawaka Marian 57, Bremen 29

Morristown 65, Jac-Cen-Del 48

Muncie Burris 68, Anderson Prep Academy 47

N. Daviess 56, Bloomfield 38

N. Decatur 49, Waldron 36

New Prairie 60, Elkhart 50

Northeastern 57, Hagerstown 28

Northview 67, Terre Haute South 38

Parke Heritage 63, Attica 15

Providence 68, S. Central (Elizabeth) 43

Riverton Parke 51, Seeger 43

Rossville 42, Clinton Prairie 36

S. Bend Adams 56, Jimtown 27

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 96, S. Bend Clay 52

S. Decatur 92, Columbus East 66

S. Ripley 75, Southwestern (Hanover) 67

S. Spencer 65, Pike Central 40

S. Vermillion 66, N. Vermillion 28

Shenandoah 56, New Castle 54

Silver Creek 105, Salem 66

Sullivan 68, Owen Valley 54

Tippecanoe Valley 51, Wabash 44

Tri-Central 77, Elwood 61

Union Co. 55, Cambridge City 32

Wapahani 69, Cowan 54

Warren Central 61, Center Grove 53

Winchester 86, Centerville 37

Wood Memorial 52, Vincennes Rivet 31

Zionsville 55, Avon 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Argos vs. Triton, ccd.