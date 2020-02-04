2/4 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Northwestern (7) 23-0 79 1
- Crown Point (1) 24-0 73 2
- Fishers 21-1 54 4
- Homestead 22-1 53 3
- Hamilton Southeastern 20-2 51 5
- Penn 22-2 36 7
- Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 22-1 25 8
- Lawrence North 20-4 24 6
- Martinsville 20-3 17 10
- Carmel 15-7 15 9
Others receiving votes: Brownsburg, West Lafayette Harrison, Center Grove, North Central, East Central, Bedford North Lawrence.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Salem (9) 19-3 93 2
- Benton Central 21-3 91 1
- Evansville Memorial (1) 19-3 82 3
- Norwell 18-4 67 4
- Silver Creek 19-3 61 6
- Gibson Southern 18-3 54 5
- NorthWood 21-3 44 7
- Greensburg 20-3 27 10
- Angola 21-2 25 NR
- Heritage Christian 15-7 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Winchester, Washington, Mishawaka Marian, Vincennes Lincoln, Danville, Brownstown.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Triton Central (9) 22-0 90 1
- University 21-1 78 2
- Monroe Central 18-4 62 6
- Linton-Stockton 18-5 61 3
- Shenandoah 20-2 59 5
- S. Knox 20-4 37 4
- Eastern (Pekin) 15-8 26 8
- Clinton Prairie 19-3 23 7
- N. Judson 18-4 21 9
- Lafayette C. Catholic 16-7 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Vincennes Rivet, Seeger, North Decator, Covenant Christian, Lapel, Rensselaer Central, Forest Park.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Loogootee (7) 20-2 95 2
- Pioneer (1) 20-3 78 6
- Morgan Twp. (1) 21-3 77 3
- Trinity Lutheran (1) 20-2 72 1
- Oregon-Davis 17-4 55 5
- Lanesville 20-3 54 4
- Jac-Cen-Del 19-4 37 7
- Greenwood Christian 18-5 32 9
- Tecumseh 16-5 27 8
- Springs Valley 17-5 13 10
Others receiving votes: Kouts, North Miami, Indianapolis Lighthouse, North White, Tri, Northfield.