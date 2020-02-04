Live Now
2/4 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

by: Associated Press

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Northwestern (7) 23-0 79 1
  2. Crown Point (1) 24-0 73 2
  3. Fishers 21-1 54 4
  4. Homestead 22-1 53 3
  5. Hamilton Southeastern 20-2 51 5
  6. Penn 22-2 36 7
  7. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 22-1 25 8
  8. Lawrence North 20-4 24 6
  9. Martinsville 20-3 17 10
  10. Carmel 15-7 15 9
    Others receiving votes: Brownsburg, West Lafayette Harrison, Center Grove, North Central, East Central, Bedford North Lawrence.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Salem (9) 19-3 93 2
  2. Benton Central 21-3 91 1
  3. Evansville Memorial (1) 19-3 82 3
  4. Norwell 18-4 67 4
  5. Silver Creek 19-3 61 6
  6. Gibson Southern 18-3 54 5
  7. NorthWood 21-3 44 7
  8. Greensburg 20-3 27 10
  9. Angola 21-2 25 NR
  10. Heritage Christian 15-7 23 NR
    Others receiving votes: Winchester, Washington, Mishawaka Marian, Vincennes Lincoln, Danville, Brownstown.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Triton Central (9) 22-0 90 1
  2. University 21-1 78 2
  3. Monroe Central 18-4 62 6
  4. Linton-Stockton 18-5 61 3
  5. Shenandoah 20-2 59 5
  6. S. Knox 20-4 37 4
  7. Eastern (Pekin) 15-8 26 8
  8. Clinton Prairie 19-3 23 7
  9. N. Judson 18-4 21 9
  10. Lafayette C. Catholic 16-7 11 NR
    Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Vincennes Rivet, Seeger, North Decator, Covenant Christian, Lapel, Rensselaer Central, Forest Park.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Loogootee (7) 20-2 95 2
  2. Pioneer (1) 20-3 78 6
  3. Morgan Twp. (1) 21-3 77 3
  4. Trinity Lutheran (1) 20-2 72 1
  5. Oregon-Davis 17-4 55 5
  6. Lanesville 20-3 54 4
  7. Jac-Cen-Del 19-4 37 7
  8. Greenwood Christian 18-5 32 9
  9. Tecumseh 16-5 27 8
  10. Springs Valley 17-5 13 10
    Others receiving votes: Kouts, North Miami, Indianapolis Lighthouse, North White, Tri, Northfield.

