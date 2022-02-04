2/4 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

While the city tended to the side streets after the snow dump Allen County got Wednesday and Thursday, residents were out with snowblowers and shovels to deal with the more than 12 inches of the white stuff.

The streets were melting and slushy while the sun shone Friday, but temperatures were expected to plummet, according to Wane-15 meteorologists. A high of 20 degrees Fahrenheit was expected Friday going down to about 11 degrees at nightfall.