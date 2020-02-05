2/4 Girls Basketball Sectionals Tip Off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girls basketball sectional play tipped off on Tuesday night with a late bucket by Woodlan freshman Avah Smith leading the Warriors to a 43-42 win over Bishop Dwenger in 3A action at Concordia as the night’s best game!
4A at East Noble HS
Northrop 63 North Side 31; Northrop faces DeKalb at 6 p.m. Friday
Snider 40 East Noble 51; East Noble faces Carroll at 8 p.m. Friday
4A at South Side HS
New Haven 24 Homestead 83; Homestead faces Columbia City at 6 p.m. Friday
South Side 45 Huntington North 31; South Side faces Wayne at 8 p.m. Friday
4A at Warsaw HS
Elkhart Central 62 Elkhart Memorial 31; Elkhart Central faces Warsaw at 6 p.m. Friday
3A at Lakeland HS
Wawasee 31 Central Noble 54; Central Noble faces Lakeland at 6 p.m. Friday
NorthWood 48 Tippecanoe Valley 39; NorthWood faces West Noble at 8 p.m. Friday
3A at Concordia Lutheran HS
Woodlan 43 Bishop Dwenger 42; Woodlan faces Garrett at 6 p.m. Friday
Concordia 36 Leo 13; Concordia faces Angola at 8 p.m. Friday
3A at Mississinewa HS
Bishop Luers 53 Norwell 60; Norwell faces Mississinewa at 6 p.m. Friday
2A at Bluffton HS
Churubusco 24 Adams Central 56; Adams Central faces Canterbury at 6 p.m. Friday
2A at Fairfield HS
Prairie Heights 28 Fairfield 37; Fairfield faces Bremen at 6 p.m. Friday
2A at Cass HS
Rochester 57 Delphi 37; Rochester faces Carroll (Flora) at 6 p.m. Friday
Cass 22 Manchester 39; Manchester faces Wabash at 8 p.m. Friday
1A at Blackhawk Christian HS
Bethany Christian 40 Blackhawk Christian 47; Blackhawk faces Elkhart Christian at 6 p.m Friday
1A at North Miami HS
Northfield 58 Southern Wells 36; Northfield faces North Miami at 6 p.m. Friday