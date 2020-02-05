2/4 Girls Basketball Sectionals Tip Off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girls basketball sectional play tipped off on Tuesday night with a late bucket by Woodlan freshman Avah Smith leading the Warriors to a 43-42 win over Bishop Dwenger in 3A action at Concordia as the night’s best game!

4A at East Noble HS

Northrop 63 North Side 31; Northrop faces DeKalb at 6 p.m. Friday

Snider 40 East Noble 51; East Noble faces Carroll at 8 p.m. Friday

4A at South Side HS

New Haven 24 Homestead 83; Homestead faces Columbia City at 6 p.m. Friday

South Side 45 Huntington North 31; South Side faces Wayne at 8 p.m. Friday

4A at Warsaw HS

Elkhart Central 62 Elkhart Memorial 31; Elkhart Central faces Warsaw at 6 p.m. Friday

3A at Lakeland HS

Wawasee 31 Central Noble 54; Central Noble faces Lakeland at 6 p.m. Friday

NorthWood 48 Tippecanoe Valley 39; NorthWood faces West Noble at 8 p.m. Friday

3A at Concordia Lutheran HS

Woodlan 43 Bishop Dwenger 42; Woodlan faces Garrett at 6 p.m. Friday

Concordia 36 Leo 13; Concordia faces Angola at 8 p.m. Friday

3A at Mississinewa HS

Bishop Luers 53 Norwell 60; Norwell faces Mississinewa at 6 p.m. Friday

2A at Bluffton HS

Churubusco 24 Adams Central 56; Adams Central faces Canterbury at 6 p.m. Friday

2A at Fairfield HS

Prairie Heights 28 Fairfield 37; Fairfield faces Bremen at 6 p.m. Friday

2A at Cass HS

Rochester 57 Delphi 37; Rochester faces Carroll (Flora) at 6 p.m. Friday

Cass 22 Manchester 39; Manchester faces Wabash at 8 p.m. Friday

1A at Blackhawk Christian HS

Bethany Christian 40 Blackhawk Christian 47; Blackhawk faces Elkhart Christian at 6 p.m Friday

1A at North Miami HS

Northfield 58 Southern Wells 36; Northfield faces North Miami at 6 p.m. Friday