2/3 Prep Hoops Recap – Norwell, Heritage, Adams Central, Eastside girls advance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A little over a week ago on January 26 the Norwell girls basketball team lost to Bishop Luers 58-49. What a difference a week makes as 3A no. 5 Norwell avenged that loss with a 49-34 win on Wednesday night in 3A sectional play in Ossian.

Norwell advances to face Heritage on Friday at 8 p.m. in the semifinals, as Heritage dispatched Mississinewa 56-42 on Wednesday. The Heritage-Norwell game follows the Eastern-Bellmont game at 6 p.m.

In 2A action at Eastside High School, it was Adams Central besting Canterbury 63-15 as senior Madison Dietsch scored her 1,000th career point for the Jets.

In the late game in Butler host Eastside topped South Adams 52-35. The Blazers will now face Adams Central on Friday in the semifinals at 8 p.m. following the Bluffton-Churubusco game at 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Bellmont 38, E. Noble 36

Bluffton 63, Eastbrook 55

Calumet 83, Whiting 45

Columbus North 82, S. Decatur 50

Ev. Bosse 82, Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 80, 3OT

Guerin Catholic 41, Lebanon 38

Indpls Brebeuf 67, Indpls Tech 54

Indpls Herron 92, Providence Cristo Rey 57

Indpls Perry Meridian 47, Southport 37

Monroe Central 104, Union (Modoc) 16

Plainfield 79, Martinsville 49

Sheridan 66, Clinton Central 52

Southwestern (Shelby) 52, Waldron 50

Westview 60, W. Noble 56, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Sectional Playoffs(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

CLASS 4A(equals)