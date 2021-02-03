2/3 Prep Hoops Recap – Norwell, Heritage, Adams Central, Eastside girls advance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A little over a week ago on January 26 the Norwell girls basketball team lost to Bishop Luers 58-49. What a difference a week makes as 3A no. 5 Norwell avenged that loss with a 49-34 win on Wednesday night in 3A sectional play in Ossian.
Norwell advances to face Heritage on Friday at 8 p.m. in the semifinals, as Heritage dispatched Mississinewa 56-42 on Wednesday. The Heritage-Norwell game follows the Eastern-Bellmont game at 6 p.m.
In 2A action at Eastside High School, it was Adams Central besting Canterbury 63-15 as senior Madison Dietsch scored her 1,000th career point for the Jets.
In the late game in Butler host Eastside topped South Adams 52-35. The Blazers will now face Adams Central on Friday in the semifinals at 8 p.m. following the Bluffton-Churubusco game at 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Bellmont 38, E. Noble 36
Bluffton 63, Eastbrook 55
Calumet 83, Whiting 45
Columbus North 82, S. Decatur 50
Ev. Bosse 82, Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 80, 3OT
Guerin Catholic 41, Lebanon 38
Indpls Brebeuf 67, Indpls Tech 54
Indpls Herron 92, Providence Cristo Rey 57
Indpls Perry Meridian 47, Southport 37
Monroe Central 104, Union (Modoc) 16
Plainfield 79, Martinsville 49
Sheridan 66, Clinton Central 52
Southwestern (Shelby) 52, Waldron 50
Westview 60, W. Noble 56, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Sectional Playoffs(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
CLASS 4A(equals)
- Merrillville(equals)
Merrillville 56, Hammond Morton 14
CLASS 3A(equals)
- South Bend St. Joseph’s(equals)
Mishawaka Marian 79, Jimtown 7
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 83, S. Bend Clay 27
- Norwell(equals)
Heritage 56, Mississinewa 42
Norwell 49, Ft. Wayne Luers 34
- New Castle(equals)
Hamilton Hts. 64, Winchester 42
New Castle 58, Muncie Burris 45
- Tri-West(equals)
Danville 80, Crawfordsville 24
Tri-West 61, Greencastle 35
- Edgewood(equals)
Brownstown 62, Owen Valley 38
Edgewood 47, Northview 36
- Rushville(equals)
Greensburg 70, Franklin Co. 55
Rushville 78, S. Dearborn 28
- Madison(equals)
Madison 50, N. Harrison 46
Silver Creek 60, Charlestown 41
CLASS 2A(equals)
- N. Judson(equals)
N. Judson 51, Winamac 24
S. Central (Union Mills) 67, N. Newton 47
- Eastside(equals)
Adams Central 63, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 15
Eastside 52, S. Adams 35
- N. Knox(equals)
Forest Park 47, N. Posey 30
N. Knox 40, Paoli 35
Perry Central 49, Tell City 22
S. Knox 41, Eastern (Greene) 30
CLASS 1A(equals)
- Bloomfield(equals)
White River Valley 66, Bloomington Lighthouse 33
- Waldron(equals)
Southwestern (Shelby) 52, Waldron 50