FORT WAYNE- Norwell came into Friday night's game with only one loss under the team's belt. The Northeast Eight Champs knew this could be a final showcase before sectional play begins next week.

Through the first two quarter, both teams going shot for shot, led by their heavyweights, Will Geiger (Norwell) and Luke Goode (Homestead). Goode, who finished the night with 17 points got 11 of those in the first half alone. Norwell dug themselves out of a second quarter hole to get it within three at the half.