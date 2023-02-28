FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Boys basketball sectionals tipped off all around northeast Indiana on Tuesday night as the IHSAA tournament got underway with sectional semifinals set for this coming Friday on the Highlight Zone!
4A Sectional at Carroll
DeKalb 40 East Noble 44; Winner vs. Northrop at 6 p.m. Friday
North Side 79 Carroll 48; Winner vs. Snider at 7:30 p.m. Friday
4A Sectional at Columbia City
Wayne 84 New Haven 58; Winner vs. South Side at 6 p.m. Friday
Homestead 52 Huntington North 42; Winner vs. Columbia City at 7:30 p.m. Friday
4A Sectional at Elkhart
Elkhart 37 Penn 83; Winner vs. Goshen at 6 p.m. Friday
Northridge 55 Warsaw 51; Winner vs. Concord at 7:30 p.m. Friday
3A Sectional at Garrett
Bishop Dwenger 64 Angola 56; Winner vs. Heritage at 6 p.m. Friday
3A Sectional at Peru
Peru 71 Mississinewa 63; Winner vs. Oak Hill at 6 p.m. Friday
3A Sectional at NorthWood
NorthWood 52 Wawasee 23; Winner vs. Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday
3A Sectional at Knox
John Glenn 68 Tippecanoe Valley 55; Winner vs. Bremen at 7:30 p.m. Friday
3A Sectional at New Castle
Delta 63 Centerville 41; Winner vs. Hamilton Heights at 6 p.m. Friday
2A at Westview
Churubusco 49 Westview 74; Winner vs. Eastside at 6 p.m. Friday
Fremont 47 Prairie Heights 63; Winner vs. Central Noble at 7:30 p.m. Friday
2A at Rochester
Winamac 66 North Miami 48; Winner vs. Wabash at 6 p.m. Friday
Pioneer 29 Cass 65; Winner vs. Rochester at 7:30 p.m. Friday
2A at South Adams
Adams Central 53 Whitko 49; Winner vs. Bishop Luers at 6 p.m. Friday
2A at Taylor
Blackford 38 Taylor 67; Winner vs. Elwood at 6 p.m. Friday
1A at Hamilton
Hamilton 26 Bethany Christian 66; Winner vs. Lakeland Christian at 6 p.m. Friday
1A at Southwood
Canterbury 65 Southern Wells 53; Winner vs. Smith Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday