FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Boys basketball sectionals tipped off all around northeast Indiana on Tuesday night as the IHSAA tournament got underway with sectional semifinals set for this coming Friday on the Highlight Zone!

4A Sectional at Carroll

DeKalb 40 East Noble 44; Winner vs. Northrop at 6 p.m. Friday

North Side 79 Carroll 48; Winner vs. Snider at 7:30 p.m. Friday

4A Sectional at Columbia City

Wayne 84 New Haven 58; Winner vs. South Side at 6 p.m. Friday

Homestead 52 Huntington North 42; Winner vs. Columbia City at 7:30 p.m. Friday

4A Sectional at Elkhart

Elkhart 37 Penn 83; Winner vs. Goshen at 6 p.m. Friday

Northridge 55 Warsaw 51; Winner vs. Concord at 7:30 p.m. Friday

3A Sectional at Garrett

Bishop Dwenger 64 Angola 56; Winner vs. Heritage at 6 p.m. Friday

3A Sectional at Peru

Peru 71 Mississinewa 63; Winner vs. Oak Hill at 6 p.m. Friday

3A Sectional at NorthWood

NorthWood 52 Wawasee 23; Winner vs. Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday

3A Sectional at Knox

John Glenn 68 Tippecanoe Valley 55; Winner vs. Bremen at 7:30 p.m. Friday

3A Sectional at New Castle

Delta 63 Centerville 41; Winner vs. Hamilton Heights at 6 p.m. Friday

2A at Westview

Churubusco 49 Westview 74; Winner vs. Eastside at 6 p.m. Friday

Fremont 47 Prairie Heights 63; Winner vs. Central Noble at 7:30 p.m. Friday

2A at Rochester

Winamac 66 North Miami 48; Winner vs. Wabash at 6 p.m. Friday

Pioneer 29 Cass 65; Winner vs. Rochester at 7:30 p.m. Friday

2A at South Adams

Adams Central 53 Whitko 49; Winner vs. Bishop Luers at 6 p.m. Friday

2A at Taylor

Blackford 38 Taylor 67; Winner vs. Elwood at 6 p.m. Friday

1A at Hamilton

Hamilton 26 Bethany Christian 66; Winner vs. Lakeland Christian at 6 p.m. Friday

1A at Southwood

Canterbury 65 Southern Wells 53; Winner vs. Smith Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday