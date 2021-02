FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The 4A and 3A hockey state tournaments began in Fort Wayne on Friday night with Homestead fall to Valparaiso 3-2 and the Fort Wayne Vipers beating Valparaiso 3-2 in overtime.

Down in Fishers it was Leo beating Brebeuf 3-2 in overtime while Carroll lost 4-2 to Columbus.