2/25 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Bloomington South (12) 22-0 240 1
- Lawrence North 22-1 212 2
- Lawrence Central 21-1 185 3
- Munster 19-1 153 5
- Chesterton 20-2 122 6
- Culver Academy 15-4 117 7
- Lafayette Jeff 20-4 94 4
- Indianapolis Attucks 18-4 91 8
- Hamilton Southeastern 16-5 85 10
- Brownsburg 17-4 44 9
Others receiving votes:
S. Bend Adams 28. Northridge 23. Warren Central 18. Indpls Ben Davis 9. Michigan City 7. Carmel 6. Indpls Cathedral 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Silver Creek (10) 21-2 234 1
- Danville 19-2 194 2
- Heritage Hills 18-3 181 3
- Norwell (1) 20-1 170 4
- Greensburg 20-2 135 5
- Mishawaka Marian (1) 16-4 130 6
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15-5 108 8
- Delta 16-4 88 9
- Ev. Bosse 15-6 55 NR
- Sullivan 19-3 37 7
Others receiving votes:
Hammond 33. Mississinewa 28. S. Bend Washington 24. Indpls Brebeuf 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 7.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Shenandoah (7) 18-2 230 1
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (5) 19-3 220 T2
- Linton-Stockton 21-2 194 T2
- Westview 18-3 159 4
- University 18-4 138 5
- S. Decatur 20-2 117 6
- Parke Heritage 19-3 87 7
- Central Noble 18-4 85 NR
- Paoli 18-3 78 8
- Prairie Hts. 16-5 40 9
Others receiving votes:
S. Spencer 32. Ev. Mater Dei 18. Bowman Academy 15. Churubusco 8. Blackford 7. Indpls Covenant Christian 6. Tipton 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (6) 21-1 222 T2
- Gary 21st Century (4) 19-3 214 T2
- Greenwood Christian (2) 22-1 210 1
- Kouts 19-2 154 4
- Lafayette Catholic 18-4 147 5
- Loogootee 17-5 113 9
- N. Daviess 15-7 100 7
- Covington 16-6 90 8
- Providence Cristo Rey 17-4 84 6
- Christian Academy 15-7 41 NR
Others receiving votes:
Washington Twp. 39. Oldenburg 8. W. Washington 6. Bloomfield 6. Morristown 6.