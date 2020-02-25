2/25 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

Bloomington South (12) 22-0 240 1 Lawrence North 22-1 212 2 Lawrence Central 21-1 185 3 Munster 19-1 153 5 Chesterton 20-2 122 6 Culver Academy 15-4 117 7 Lafayette Jeff 20-4 94 4 Indianapolis Attucks 18-4 91 8 Hamilton Southeastern 16-5 85 10 Brownsburg 17-4 44 9

Others receiving votes:

S. Bend Adams 28. Northridge 23. Warren Central 18. Indpls Ben Davis 9. Michigan City 7. Carmel 6. Indpls Cathedral 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

Silver Creek (10) 21-2 234 1 Danville 19-2 194 2 Heritage Hills 18-3 181 3 Norwell (1) 20-1 170 4 Greensburg 20-2 135 5 Mishawaka Marian (1) 16-4 130 6 S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15-5 108 8 Delta 16-4 88 9 Ev. Bosse 15-6 55 NR Sullivan 19-3 37 7

Others receiving votes:

Hammond 33. Mississinewa 28. S. Bend Washington 24. Indpls Brebeuf 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 7.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

Shenandoah (7) 18-2 230 1 Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (5) 19-3 220 T2 Linton-Stockton 21-2 194 T2 Westview 18-3 159 4 University 18-4 138 5 S. Decatur 20-2 117 6 Parke Heritage 19-3 87 7 Central Noble 18-4 85 NR Paoli 18-3 78 8 Prairie Hts. 16-5 40 9

Others receiving votes:

S. Spencer 32. Ev. Mater Dei 18. Bowman Academy 15. Churubusco 8. Blackford 7. Indpls Covenant Christian 6. Tipton 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv