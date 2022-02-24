FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side edged visiting New Haven 79-76 at Don Reichert Gymnasium while 2A no. 5 Blackhawk bested Northrop 80-45 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium to headline area prep basketball action on Thursday night.
Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Batesville 53, Shelbyville 47
Boonville 58, Southridge 44
Caston 82, N. Miami 60
Columbus North 40, Center Grove 37
Ev. Mater Dei 64, Ev. Harrison 62
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 80, Ft. Wayne Northrop 45
Ft. Wayne South 79, New Haven 76
Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56
Indpls Perry Meridian 72, Franklin Central 57
Jasper 52, Bedford N. Lawrence 33
Kankakee Valley 63, Hobart 51
LaVille 78, Oregon-Davis 48
Noble-Whitley Home School 64, Cincinnati Trailblazers Home School, Ohio 54
Richmond 52, Franklin Co. 47
River Forest 62, Whiting 43
S. Bend Washington 62, LaPorte 51
S. Spencer 73, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40
Southport 89, Lawrence Central 87, OT
Springs Valley 85, Cannelton 49