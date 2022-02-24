FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side edged visiting New Haven 79-76 at Don Reichert Gymnasium while 2A no. 5 Blackhawk bested Northrop 80-45 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium to headline area prep basketball action on Thursday night.

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Batesville 53, Shelbyville 47

Boonville 58, Southridge 44

Caston 82, N. Miami 60

Columbus North 40, Center Grove 37

Ev. Mater Dei 64, Ev. Harrison 62

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 80, Ft. Wayne Northrop 45

Ft. Wayne South 79, New Haven 76

Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56

Indpls Perry Meridian 72, Franklin Central 57

Jasper 52, Bedford N. Lawrence 33

Kankakee Valley 63, Hobart 51

LaVille 78, Oregon-Davis 48

Noble-Whitley Home School 64, Cincinnati Trailblazers Home School, Ohio 54

Richmond 52, Franklin Co. 47

River Forest 62, Whiting 43

S. Bend Washington 62, LaPorte 51

S. Spencer 73, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40

Southport 89, Lawrence Central 87, OT

Springs Valley 85, Cannelton 49