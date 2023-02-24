INDIANA BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Homestead — Norwell —
Carroll — Warsaw —
Columbia City — Concordia —
Marion — Snider —
Kokomo — Huntington North —
Bellmont — Jay County —
East Noble — Wawasee —
DeKalb — Northridge —
Lakewood Park Christian — Adams Central —
Madison-Grant — Heritage —
Bluffton — Southwood —
Eastbrook — South Adams —
West Noble — Garrett —
Fairfield — Central Noble —
Lakeland — Angola —
Hamilton — Prairie Heights —
Fremont — Bethany Christian —
Westview — Concord —
Mishawaka Marian — Tippecanoe Valley –
Whitko — Lakeland Christian —
Peru — Wabash —
Manchester — Mississinewa —
Northfield — Tri-Central —
Rochester — Maconaquah —
Goshen — John Glenn —
Mishawaka — St. Joseph —
NorthWood — Elkhart —
Delta — Oak Hill —
Frankton — Blue River —
Taylor — Alexandria —
Wes-Del — Elwood —
OHIO BOYS SECTIONAL SCORES:
Division II @ Lima Sr.
Van Wert — Elida —
Division III @ Wauseon
Wayne Trace — Delta —
Division IV @ Bryan
Antwerp — Pettisville —
Division IV @ Van Wert
Crestview — Miller City —