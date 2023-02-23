FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With sectional play inching closer, a few northeast Indiana boys basketball teams wrapped up regular season play on Thursday evening.

SAC champion Wayne, your reigning OPS Team of the Week, closed regular season play with a 76-54 win over Canterbury. Jevon Lewis Jr. led the Generals with 23 points, 11 assists and six steals. Monte Smith scored 15 points, while HJ Dillard added 11.

Wayne closes the regular season with a 17-4 record. The Generals open postseason play against New Haven at the Columbia City sectional on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Batesville 55, Shelbyville 49

Bloomington South 83, Northview 68

Caston 65, N. Miami 51

Clay City 50, Riverton Parke 36

Daleville 57, Eastbrook 43

Eastern (Greene) 49, Edgewood 46, OT

Edinburgh 95, Brown Co. 57

Evansville Harrison 80, Springs Valley 51

Franklin Central 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 35

Fremont 52, Bethany Christian 46

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, Ft. Wayne Northrop 61

Indpls Washington 68, Victory College Prep 67

Lawrence Central 86, Southport 63

Lawrenceburg 67, Oldenburg 21

Loogootee 83, N. Knox 20

Madison 41, Switzerland Co. 33

Muncie Burris 53, Blackford 43

N. White 43, Faith Christian 34

Owen Valley 86, Shakamak 69

Plymouth 52, New Prairie 41

Tipton 66, Lapel 33

White River Valley 59, Vincennes Rivet 44