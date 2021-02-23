2/23 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk tops Leo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian turned what was a two point lead at halftime into a 32 point win at 3A no. 4 Leo on Tuesday night, as the Braves outscored the Lions 50-20 in the second half to headline area hoops.
Blackhawk was led by Purdue recruit Caleb Furst with 21 points and 13 rebounds while Zane Burke added 20 points.
Leo was paced by Blake Davison with 19 points.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 46, Daleville 43
Argos 83, W. Central 33
Brownstown 61, Clarksville 44
Carmel 64, Indpls Attucks 32
Clinton Central 60, Elwood 36
Corydon 64, S. Central (Elizabeth) 56
E. Noble 62, Angola 36
Forest Park 70, Gibson Southern 58
Frankton 77, Knightstown 34
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 74, Leo 42
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38, Bellmont 32
Ft. Wayne North 76, Churubusco 73
Glenn 42, Concord 32
Jac-Cen-Del 76, Rising Sun 55
Jeffersonville 72, Madison 49
Lapel 75, New Castle 74, 2OT
Lawrence North 68, Hamilton Southeastern 42
Madison-Grant 68, Monroe Central 66
McCutcheon 82, Anderson 48
Northridge 74, Bowman Academy 51
Northview 65, Edgewood 46
Oak Hill 50, Northwestern 45
Richmond 56, Seton Catholic 49
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 85, Plymouth 35
S. Bend Washington 57, Tecumseh 33
S. Knox 62, Pike Central 34
S. Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 53
Shoals 59, Mitchell 38
Southport 61, Whiteland 56
Southwestern (Shelby) 66, Christel House Academy 25
Southwood 64, Eastbrook 58
Tippecanoe Valley 51, N. Judson 45
Tri-Central 51, Delphi 24
Trinity Lutheran 80, Charlestown 67
Triton 73, Bremen 42
Triton Central 56, Hauser 37
Twin Lakes 53, Cass 49
W. Noble 69, Prairie Hts. 35
W. Vigo 62, Shakamak 49
Wabash 64, Eastern (Greentown) 53
Warren Central 67, Indpls Pike 42
Wawasee 47, Jimtown 46
Western 41, Carroll (Flora) 37
Westfield 80, Frankfort 55
White River Valley 55, Bloomington Lighthouse 38
Winchester 54, Jay Co. 38