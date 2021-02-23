2/23 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk tops Leo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian turned what was a two point lead at halftime into a 32 point win at 3A no. 4 Leo on Tuesday night, as the Braves outscored the Lions 50-20 in the second half to headline area hoops.

Blackhawk was led by Purdue recruit Caleb Furst with 21 points and 13 rebounds while Zane Burke added 20 points.

Leo was paced by Blake Davison with 19 points.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 46, Daleville 43

Argos 83, W. Central 33

Brownstown 61, Clarksville 44

Carmel 64, Indpls Attucks 32

Clinton Central 60, Elwood 36

Corydon 64, S. Central (Elizabeth) 56

E. Noble 62, Angola 36

Forest Park 70, Gibson Southern 58

Frankton 77, Knightstown 34

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 74, Leo 42

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38, Bellmont 32

Ft. Wayne North 76, Churubusco 73

Glenn 42, Concord 32

Jac-Cen-Del 76, Rising Sun 55

Jeffersonville 72, Madison 49

Lapel 75, New Castle 74, 2OT

Lawrence North 68, Hamilton Southeastern 42

Madison-Grant 68, Monroe Central 66

McCutcheon 82, Anderson 48

Northridge 74, Bowman Academy 51

Northview 65, Edgewood 46

Oak Hill 50, Northwestern 45

Richmond 56, Seton Catholic 49

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 85, Plymouth 35

S. Bend Washington 57, Tecumseh 33

S. Knox 62, Pike Central 34

S. Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 53

Shoals 59, Mitchell 38

Southport 61, Whiteland 56

Southwestern (Shelby) 66, Christel House Academy 25

Southwood 64, Eastbrook 58

Tippecanoe Valley 51, N. Judson 45

Tri-Central 51, Delphi 24

Trinity Lutheran 80, Charlestown 67

Triton 73, Bremen 42

Triton Central 56, Hauser 37

Twin Lakes 53, Cass 49

W. Noble 69, Prairie Hts. 35

W. Vigo 62, Shakamak 49

Wabash 64, Eastern (Greentown) 53

Warren Central 67, Indpls Pike 42

Wawasee 47, Jimtown 46

Western 41, Carroll (Flora) 37

Westfield 80, Frankfort 55

White River Valley 55, Bloomington Lighthouse 38

Winchester 54, Jay Co. 38