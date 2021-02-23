2/23 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Homestead (13) 22-0 260 1
- Carmel 19-2 214 2
- Lawrence North 21-2 198 3
- Indpls Cathedral 18-2 178 4
- S. Bend Adams 20-1 166 6
- Plainfield 19-2 129 5
- Lafayette Jeff 19-2 98 9
- Warren Central 17-6 95 7
- Gary West 16-3 80 10
- Indianapolis Attucks 17-5 75 8
Others receiving votes:
McCutcheon 54. Fishers 7. Ev. Reitz 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Hammond (11) 14-1 236 1
- Silver Creek (1) 16-4 218 2
- Mishawaka Marian 16-3 180 3
- Leo 18-2 126 4
- Heritage Hills 15-3 121 8
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15-4 109 9
- Guerin Catholic 17-3 99 NR
- Sullivan 16-2 94 10
- Greensburg 15-3 90 5
- Ev. Bosse 15-3 52 6
Others receiving votes:
Danville 51. N. Harrison 40. Beech Grove 12. Indpls Brebeuf 6. Western 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12) 19-3 240 1
- Shenandoah 19-3 216 2
- Central Noble 20-1 170 4
- Parke Heritage 20-3 143 5
- S. Ripley 19-1 140 6
- Linton-Stockton 18-4 121 3
- S. Spencer 15-4 109 7
- Blackford 17-4 79 8
- Indpls Covenant Christian 18-4 68 9
- Northeastern 17-3 61 10
Others receiving votes:
Carroll (Flora) 48. Rochester 16. Madison-Grant 16. Westview 7. Churubusco 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (12) 20-2 240 1
- Loogootee 17-3 212 2
- Kouts 21-2 192 3
- N. Daviess 18-3 166 4
- Indpls Lutheran 18-3 138 6
- Morristown 17-4 104 7
- Edinburgh 16-5 103 5
- Tindley 13-9 77 8
- Bloomfield 12-7 74 9
- Orleans 15-4 57 NR
Others receiving votes:
Argos 45. Covington 16. Lafayette Catholic 16.