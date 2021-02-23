2/23 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian turned what was a two point lead at halftime into a 32 point win at 3A no. 4 Leo on Tuesday night, as the Braves outscored the Lions 50-20 in the second half to headline area hoops.

Blackhawk was led by Purdue recruit Caleb Furst with 21 points and 13 rebounds while Zane Burke added 20 points.