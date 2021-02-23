2/23 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

by: Associated Press

Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Homestead (13) 22-0 260 1
  2. Carmel 19-2 214 2
  3. Lawrence North 21-2 198 3
  4. Indpls Cathedral 18-2 178 4
  5. S. Bend Adams 20-1 166 6
  6. Plainfield 19-2 129 5
  7. Lafayette Jeff 19-2 98 9
  8. Warren Central 17-6 95 7
  9. Gary West 16-3 80 10
  10. Indianapolis Attucks 17-5 75 8
    Others receiving votes:
    McCutcheon 54. Fishers 7. Ev. Reitz 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Hammond (11) 14-1 236 1
  2. Silver Creek (1) 16-4 218 2
  3. Mishawaka Marian 16-3 180 3
  4. Leo 18-2 126 4
  5. Heritage Hills 15-3 121 8
  6. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15-4 109 9
  7. Guerin Catholic 17-3 99 NR
  8. Sullivan 16-2 94 10
  9. Greensburg 15-3 90 5
  10. Ev. Bosse 15-3 52 6
    Others receiving votes:
    Danville 51. N. Harrison 40. Beech Grove 12. Indpls Brebeuf 6. Western 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12) 19-3 240 1
  2. Shenandoah 19-3 216 2
  3. Central Noble 20-1 170 4
  4. Parke Heritage 20-3 143 5
  5. S. Ripley 19-1 140 6
  6. Linton-Stockton 18-4 121 3
  7. S. Spencer 15-4 109 7
  8. Blackford 17-4 79 8
  9. Indpls Covenant Christian 18-4 68 9
  10. Northeastern 17-3 61 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Carroll (Flora) 48. Rochester 16. Madison-Grant 16. Westview 7. Churubusco 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Barr-Reeve (12) 20-2 240 1
  2. Loogootee 17-3 212 2
  3. Kouts 21-2 192 3
  4. N. Daviess 18-3 166 4
  5. Indpls Lutheran 18-3 138 6
  6. Morristown 17-4 104 7
  7. Edinburgh 16-5 103 5
  8. Tindley 13-9 77 8
  9. Bloomfield 12-7 74 9
  10. Orleans 15-4 57 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Argos 45. Covington 16. Lafayette Catholic 16.

