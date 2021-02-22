2/22 Prep Basketball Recap – Central Noble edges South Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite being down 10 points after the first quarter 2A no. 4 Central Noble rallied on Monday night to defeat South Side 52-48 at Don Reichert Gymnasium to headline area prep hoops action.

Central Noble was led by Sawyer Yoder with 26 points while Connor Essegian added 14 points. Jaylen Lattimore paced South Side with 13 points.

With the win Central Noble improves to 21-1 on the season while South Side falls to 7-12.

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Central Noble 52, Ft. Wayne South 48

Columbia City 60, Bishop Luers 45

Eastside 61, Garrett 35

Henderson Co., Ky. 74, Evansville Christian 61

Northrop 61, Canterbury 57, OT

Norwell 58, Concordia 52

Sullivan 75, Bloomfield 66

Twin Lakes 58, Winamac 28

Wood Memorial 54, Gibson Southern 51, OT