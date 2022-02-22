FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 5 Blackhawk Christian topped 3A no. 4 Leo while New Haven held on to beat Bishop Luers to headline area boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

Gage Sefton scored 27 points to lead the Braves to a 65-55 win on an emotional night for the Braves, as coach Marc Davidson was not in attendance after recent surgery. Davidson has been battling kidney cancer for a year and a half, and is said to be doing well after his most recent procedure.

Leo was led by Caedmon Bontrager and Jackson McGee with 15 points apiece.

At Armstrong Arena it was a historic night for Bulldogs senior Jakar Williams, who scored his 1,000th career point in a 77-71 win over Bishop Luers.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 85, Churubusco 60

Anderson 73, Guerin Catholic 34

Argos 59, Caston 45

Austin 63, Lanesville 51

Avon 55, Martinsville 51

Bedford N. Lawrence 42, Eastern (Greene) 28

Beech Grove 77, Indpls Scecina 53

Blackford 59, Centerville 23

Bloomington Lighthouse 49, Brown Co. 38

Bloomington North 70, Edgewood 41

Bloomington South 59, Bloomfield 49

Boone Grove 57, Covenant Christian 44

Boonville 70, Tell City 55

Brownsburg 53, Center Grove 46

Carroll (Flora) 53, Western 47

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 48, Huntington North 45

Cass 57, Twin Lakes 49

Christel House Manual 76, Southwestern (Shelby) 60

Clarksville 51, Henryville 46

Clinton Central 63, Elwood 35

Clinton Prairie 81, Monrovia 47

Connersville 48, Northeastern 36

Covenant Christian 51, Bethesda Christian 45

Cowan 68, Union (Modoc) 32

Crown Point 61, Hammond Morton 47

Daleville 62, Alexandria 49

Danville 88, Frankfort 79

DeKalb 65, Heritage 45

Decatur Central 78, University 50

E. Central 47, Lawrenceburg 34

E. Noble 58, Angola 45

Eastern Hancock 59, Pendleton Hts. 48

Ev. Bosse 77, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 61

Ev. Central 58, Ev. Mater Dei 36

Ev. Day 70, Washington Catholic 19

Ev. North 66, Ev. Memorial 64

Fishers 62, Indpls N. Central 56

Forest Park 52, Gibson Southern 51

Fort Wayne Area Home Schools 65, S. Adams 38

Frankton 57, Knightstown 26

Fremont 55, Westview 44

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 65, Leo 55

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 79, Lakeland Christian 54

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 52, Bellmont 41

Gary 21st Century 52, Culver Academy 50

Glenn 48, Concord 42

Greenwood 47, Indian Creek 44

Hammond Central 61, Andrean 49

Hauser 81, Columbus Christian 52

Heritage Christian 68, Indpls Shortridge 39

Heritage Hills 52, Princeton 43

Hobart 59, Whiting 25

Indpls Cathedral 74, Zionsville 62

Indpls Chatard 80, Indpls Herron 52

Indpls Lutheran 53, Indpls Attucks 48

Indpls Washington 89, Victory College Prep 25

Jay Co. 83, Winchester 46

Jeffersonville 76, Madison 33

Knox 58, Winamac 55

Kouts 67, River Forest 34

Lafayette Catholic 56, Kankakee Valley 55, OT

Lake Station 63, Portage 62

Lawrence North 64, Hamilton Southeastern 38

Liberty Christian 71, Indpls Irvington 16

Lighthouse CPA 75, Hammond Noll 68

Linton 91, S. Vermillion 49

Maconaquah 71, Peru 54

Manchester 60, Whitko 40

Marion 64, Muncie Central 62, OT

McCutcheon 44, Benton Central 40

Michigan City 86, Bowman Academy 42

Michigan City Marquette 72, Gary West 61

Milan 57, Madison Shawe 46

Mississinewa 54, Noblesville 49

Mitchell 56, Shoals 47

Muncie Burris 66, Blue River 51

Munster 77, Hanover Central 36

N. Decatur 51, Waldron 45

N. Harrison 53, Paoli 38

N. Judson 59, LaVille 47

N. Newton 58, Tri-County 44

N. Putnam 71, N. Montgomery 35

N. White 75, Frontier 39

New Castle 39, Lapel 38

New Haven 77, Ft. Wayne Luers 71

Northfield 35, Culver 30

Northridge 50, Fairfield 48

Oak Hill 47, Northwestern 37

Parke Heritage 46, Southmont 43

Penn 78, Mishawaka 47

Perry Central 66, Tecumseh 65

Prairie Hts. 43, Lakeland 42

Providence 43, New Washington 36

Randolph Southern 55, Union Co. 35

Rock Creek Academy 63, W. Washington 36

S. Bend Clay 68, Elkhart Christian 59

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 75, Plymouth 45

S. Central (Elizabeth) 65, Corydon 58

S. Decatur 64, Oldenburg 55

S. Knox 58, Pike Central 46

S. Putnam 84, Riverton Parke 77, OT

S. Spencer 61, Christian Academy 42

Scottsburg 52, Jennings Co. 50

Seymour 54, Shelbyville 18

Shakamak 61, W. Vigo 43

Silver Creek 110, Salem 35

Southwestern (Hanover) 78, Charlestown 58

Southwood 85, Eastbrook 53

Springs Valley 69, Eastern (Pekin) 58

Sullivan 67, Cloverdale 44

Taylor 62, Madison-Grant 57

Tri 61, Hagerstown 36

Tri-West 68, Cascade 47

Triton 42, Bremen 33

Vincennes 48, Terre Haute South 47

W. Lafayette 62, Delphi 50

W. Noble 53, Goshen 34

Wabash 65, Eastern (Greentown) 50

Warren Central 79, Indpls Pike 76

Warsaw 56, Tippecanoe Valley 40

Washington Twp. 50, Wheeler 31

Wes-Del 77, Southern Wells 58

Western Boone 58, Speedway 38

White River Valley 69, Eminence 43